Most insane WTF moments in CSGO History

We’ve seen plenty of amazing CSGO plays from the likes of s1mple, Friberg, and kennyS over the years. But, sometimes even players of their caliber do things that make you ask “WTF?”

Moments like HEN1’s unfortunate fail and G2 just forgetting to defuse are some of the most head-scratching clips you’ll see in in professional Counter-Strike.

They all pale in comparison to summit1g’s infamous DreamHack Austin death though, which has basically achieved legendary status.

These are some of the most insane, inexplainable moments in all of CSGO.

