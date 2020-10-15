How to watch Dreamhack Open Fall 2020: Stream, schedule, results - Dexerto

DreamHack Open Fall 2020 is underway and the event is stacked with some of Europe’s most elite competition vying for the lion’s share of $115,000 and more Regional Major Rankings (RMR) points for higher standing.

There are of course the top-ranked teams that can be seen as favorites for the event like Astralis, BIG, Heroic, Vitality, G2 Esports, OG, FaZe Clan, and more. But there are also teams like Sprout, North, and mousesports who are coming from the Closed Qualifiers, looking to make a dent in the event.

The field of 16 teams has been split into four different groups that will decide the 12 orgs who will eventually move on to the Double-Elimination bracket playoffs.

Below you can find everything from results to the streams where all the action is set to go down. Follow along live and look out for more stories as they unfold.

DreamHack Fall 2020 stream

DreamHack is hosting all of the matches on their channel which can be found below. If there’s more than one game going on, just make sure you’re on the right feed for the team you want to watch.

DreamHack Open Fall 2020 teams

There are five teams that had to come up from the qualifiers to cement their place in the DreamHack Open Fall 2020 event.

As previously mentioned there are a total of 16 teams who will have no choice but perform at a high level to avoid an early exit. There isn’t going to be much wiggle room for error, so expect it to be a contentious tourney from the start.

DreamHack Fall Open 2020 Groups

Group A Results Group B Results Fnatic 1-0 G2 Esports 1-0 Team Vitality 1-0 Astralis 1-0 mouseesports 0-1 Heroic 0-1 OG 0-1 Endpoint 0-1

Group C Results Group D Results BIG 1-0 North 1-0 GODSENT 1-0 Sprout 1-0 FaZe Clan 0-1 ENCE 0-1 sAw 0-1 Ninjas in Pyjamas 0-1

DreamHack Open Fall 2020 schedule

Thursday, October 15

Group Game PT ET BST Group A Vitality 2 – 0 mousesports 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM Group A Fnatic 2 – 1 OG 7:10 AM 10:10 AM 3:10 PM Group B G2 Esports 2 – 0 Endpoint 7:10 AM 10:10 AM 3:10 PM Group B Astralis 2 – 1 Heroic 11:00 AM 2:00 PM 7:00 PM Group C Godsent 2 – 0 sAw 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM Group C BIG 2 – 0 FaZe Clan 7:10 AM 10:10 AM 3:10 PM Group D NiP 0 – 2 Sprout 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM Group D ENCE 1 – 2 North 11:00 AM 2:00 PM 7:00 PM

Friday, October 16