How to watch Dreamhack Open Fall 2020: Stream, schedule, results - Dexerto

 How to watch Dreamhack Open Fall 2020: Stream, schedule, results
CS:GO

How to watch Dreamhack Open Fall 2020: Stream, schedule, results

Published: 15/Oct/2020 20:12 Updated: 15/Oct/2020 23:19

by Alan Bernal
DreamHack Open Fall 2020 is underway and the event is stacked with some of Europe’s most elite competition vying for the lion’s share of $115,000 and more Regional Major Rankings (RMR) points for higher standing.

There are of course the top-ranked teams that can be seen as favorites for the event like Astralis, BIG, Heroic, Vitality, G2 Esports, OG, FaZe Clan, and more. But there are also teams like Sprout, North, and mousesports who are coming from the Closed Qualifiers, looking to make a dent in the event.

The field of 16 teams has been split into four different groups that will decide the 12 orgs who will eventually move on to the Double-Elimination bracket playoffs.

Below you can find everything from results to the streams where all the action is set to go down. Follow along live and look out for more stories as they unfold.

Dreamhack
Though the it’s going to be all online, the DreamHack Fall Open will have highly competitive games.

DreamHack Fall 2020 stream

DreamHack is hosting all of the matches on their channel which can be found below. If there’s more than one game going on, just make sure you’re on the right feed for the team you want to watch.

DreamHack Open Fall 2020 teams

There are five teams that had to come up from the qualifiers to cement their place in the DreamHack Open Fall 2020 event.

As previously mentioned there are a total of 16 teams who will have no choice but perform at a high level to avoid an early exit. There isn’t going to be much wiggle room for error, so expect it to be a contentious tourney from the start.

DreamHack Fall Open 2020 Groups

Group A Results Group B Results
Fnatic 1-0 G2 Esports 1-0
Team Vitality 1-0 Astralis 1-0
mouseesports 0-1 Heroic 0-1
OG 0-1 Endpoint 0-1
Group C Results Group D Results
BIG 1-0 North 1-0
GODSENT 1-0 Sprout 1-0
FaZe Clan 0-1 ENCE 0-1
sAw 0-1 Ninjas in Pyjamas 0-1

DreamHack Open Fall 2020 schedule

Thursday, October 15

Group Game PT ET BST
Group A Vitality 2 – 0 mousesports 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
Group A Fnatic 2 – 1 OG 7:10 AM 10:10 AM 3:10 PM
Group B G2 Esports 2 – 0 Endpoint 7:10 AM 10:10 AM 3:10 PM
Group B Astralis 2 – 1 Heroic 11:00 AM 2:00 PM 7:00 PM
Group C Godsent 2 – 0 sAw 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
Group C BIG 2 – 0 FaZe Clan 7:10 AM 10:10 AM 3:10 PM
Group D NiP 0 – 2 Sprout 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
Group D ENCE 1 – 2 North 11:00 AM 2:00 PM 7:00 PM

Friday, October 16

Group Game PT ET BST
Group A Elimination mousesports vs OG 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
Group A Winners Vitality vs Fnatic 7:10 AM 10:10 AM 3:10 PM
Group B Elimination Endpoint vs TBD 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
Group B Winners G2 Esports vs TBD 7:10 AM 10:10 AM 3:10 PM
Group C Elimination sAw vs FaZe Clan 7:10 AM 10:10 AM 3:10 PM
Group C Winners Godsent vs BIG 11:00 AM 2:00 PM 7:00 PM
Group D Elimination NiP vs TBD 4:00 AM 7:00 AM 12:00 PM
Group D Winners Sprout vs TBD 11:00 AM 2:00 PM 7:00 PM
CS:GO

How to watch IEM New York 2020: stream, teams, schedule, more

Published: 15/Oct/2020 22:20 Updated: 15/Oct/2020 22:26

by Andrew Amos
ESL

We might not be in the Big Apple this year, but IEM New York is still taking place. Three events across North America, Europe, and CIS will take place to crown regional champions in the next stage of the IEM Global Challenge.

ESL One New York in 2019 featured an Astralis vs Evil Geniuses final, where the hometown stars took down the dominant Danes in a convincing 3-1 series. However, the two will be separated into different regional events in 2020.

IEM New York is still taking place online, with 32 teams across three regions invited to take part in the $250,000 event. Across three weeks, different regional champions will be crowned, with RMR points on offer for the best performing teams.

Evil Geniuses with ESL ONE New York trophy
Bart Oerbekke for ESL
Evil Geniuses won ESL One New York 2019. This year, there’ll be three winners.

Not only that, but spots at the first CS:GO LAN post-pandemic, the IEM Global Challenge, are potentially on the line.

IEM New York stream

IEM New York, being an ESL event, will be streamed on the ESL CS:GO channels on Twitch and YouTube. We’ve embedded the streams below for your convenience.

IEM New York teams

12 North American and CIS teams, plus eight European teams, will be taking part in IEM New York. Despite having the fewest number of teams, Europe boasts the biggest prize pool of $140,000 USD.

The teams will be divided into two sets of groups ⁠— six in each NA and CIS group, four in Europe. The best teams in each group will make it to the playoffs. The format for playoffs will be single-elimination in Europe, and double-elimination for North America and CIS.

North America

Group A Group B
FURIA Team Liquid
Evil Geniuses 100 Thieves
ImPerium Esports Team One
Triumph Chaos Esports Club
Rebirth Esports RBG Esports
New England Whalers Mythic

Europe

Group A Group B
Team Vitality FaZe Clan
G2 Esports BIG
Fnatic Heroic
Complexity OG

CIS

Group A Group B
Natus Vincere Winstrike
forZe Nemiga
Virtus.pro Ethereal
K23 Team Spirit
Cyber Legacy Gambit Youngsters
ESPADA HellRaisers

IEM New York schedule

Tuesday, October 6

Region Game PT ET BST
EU Group A Vitality 2 – 1 Fnatic 5am 8am 1pm
EU Group A G2 Esports 0 – 2 Complexity 5am 8am 1pm
EU Group B Heroic 0 – 2 FaZe 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
EU Group B OG 2 – 0 BIG 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
NA Group A Evil Geniuses 2 – 0 Triumph 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group A New England Whalers 2 – 0 Imperium 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group B 100 Thieves 2 – 0 RBG 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
NA Group A FURIA 2 – 0 Rebirth 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm

Wednesday, October 7

Region Game PT ET BST
EU Group A G2 0 – 2 Fnatic 5am 8am 1pm
EU Group B BIG 2 – 1 Heroic 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
NA Group B Liquid 2 – 0 Team One 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group B Chaos 2 – 0 Mythic 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group A FURIA 2 – 1 Triumph 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
NA Group A Rebirth 2 – 1 Imperium 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm

Thursday, October 8

Region Game PT ET BST
EU Group A Complexity 0-2 Vitality 5am 8am 1pm
EU Group B OG 2-0 FaZe 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
NA Group B Liquid 2-0 Mythic 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group A Evil Geniuses 2-0 New England Whalers 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group B 100 Thieves 0-2 Chaos 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
NA Group B Team One 2-1 RBG 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm

Friday, October 9

Region Game PT ET BST
EU Group A Fnatic 2-0 Complexity 5am 8am 1pm
EU Group B BIG 0-2 FaZe 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
NA Group A Evil Geniuses 0-2 FURIA 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group A Triumph 2-0 Imperium 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group B Liquid 2-0 Chaos 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
NA Group A Rebirth 2-1 New England Whalers 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm

Saturday, October 10

Region Game PT ET BST
EU Semi Finals OG 2-1 Fnatic 5am 8am 1pm
EU Semi Finals Vitality 0-2 FaZe 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
NA Group B 100 Thieves 2-0 Team One 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group B RBG 0-2 Mythic 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group A Evil Geniuses 2-0 Rebirth 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
NA Group A FURIA 2-0 Imperium 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm

Sunday, October 11

Region Game PT ET BST
EU Grand Final OG 0-3 FaZe Clan 7am 10am 3pm
NA Group B 100 Thieves 2-1 Liquid 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group A Triumph 0-2 New England Whalers 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group B Team One 2-1 Mythic 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
NA Group B Chaos 2-0 RBG 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm

Tuesday, October 13

Region Game PT ET BST
NA Group A New England Whalers 2-0 FURIA 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group A Evil Geniuses 2-0 Imperium 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group A Triumph 2-1 Rebirth 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group B Team One 2-1 Chaos 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
NA Group B 100 Thieves 2-0 Mythic 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
NA Group B Liquid 2-0 RGB 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
CIS Group A VP 2 – 0 K23 5am 8am 1pm
CIS Group A ESPADA 2-1 forZe 5am 8am 1pm
CIS Group A Na’Vi 2-1 Cyber L. 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
CIS Group B Winstrike 2-1 Ethereal 9:00am 12:00am 5:00pm

Wednesday, October 14

Region Game PT ET BST
CIS Group A Na’Vi 2-0 K23 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
CIS Group A VP 2-1 ESPADA 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
CIS Group B Spirit 2-1 Gambit 5am 8am 1pm
CIS Group B Nemiga 2-0 HellRaisers 5am 8am 1pm

Thursday, October 15

Region Game PT ET BST
CIS Group A ForZe 2-1 Cyber L. 5am 8am 1pm
CIS Group B Spirit 1-1 Nemiga 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
NA Playoffs Quarterfinals FURIA vs Team Liquid 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Playoffs Quarterfinals New England Whalers vs Team One 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm

Friday, October 16

Region Game PT ET BST
CIS Group B Gambit vs Ethereal 5am 8am 1pm
CIS Group B Winstrike vs HellRaisers 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
NA Playoffs Semifinals Evil Geniuses vs TBD 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Playoffs 5th Place TBD vs TBD 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm