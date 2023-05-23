Esports prize money leaderboard 2023: Highest player and team winnings

As 2023 reaches its halfway point, many esports circuits are ramping toward their world championships. Here are all players who have earned the most prize money in esports so far this year.

We are about halfway through 2023 and some esports titles have already completed major tournaments and international LANs. The competitive calendar in some titles will start to heat up soon as world championships and other tier-one events will take place in the back half of the year.

Article continues after ad

Rainbow Six: Siege has already crowned its world champions in 2023, while CS:GO has just finished its sole Major of the year. But in other titles, like Apex Legends, Valorant and League of Legends, things will heat up in the coming months.

With about half the year behind us, let’s look at the top earners across all esports in terms of prize money so far in 2023.

Top esports players of 2023 by prize money

This list only includes a breakdown of total prize money earned by players based on placement in tournament play and the expected cut from their winnings. Most pros will give a portion of their tournament prize winnings to the organization they play for.

Article continues after ad

ESL FaZe won the Intel Grand Slam in March after securing the ESL Pro League trophy

The list is dominated so far by FaZe’s CS:GO players, who pocketed $1 million in March after winning the Intel Grand Slam, the prize awarded to the team that wins four large-scale events during a window of ten such tournaments. G2 Esports’ Rainbow Six squad, the winners of the recent Six Invitational event in Montreal, make up the rest of the top 10.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

StarCraft 2 star Li ‘Oliveira’ Peinan is the highest-ranked non-FPS player on the list, which also includes Gaimin Gladiators’ entire Dota 2 squad, the winner of two Major titles in 2023.

Article continues after ad

Player Esport Prize Money in 2023 Finn ‘karrigan’ Andersen CS:GO $260,300 Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken CS:GO $260,300 Robin ‘ropz’ Kool CS:GO $260,300 Helvijs ‘broky’ Saukants CS:GO $260,300 Håvard ‘rain’ Nygaard CS:GO $254,800 Jake ‘Virtue’ Grannan Rainbow Six $212,000 Karl ‘Alem4o’ Zarth Rainbow Six $212,000 Jack ‘Doki’ Robertson Rainbow Six $212,000 Byron ‘Blurr’ Murray Rainbow Six $212,000 Benjamin ‘Benjamaster’ Dereli Rainbow Six $212,000 Zhang ‘天宇’ Tianyu PUBG Mobile $197,814 Tai ‘TaySon’ Starčič Fortnite $166,280 Andrej ‘merstachhh’ Piratov Fortnite $166,280 Aleksa ‘Queasy’ Cvetkovic Fortnite $165,180 Li ‘Oliveira’ Peinan StarCraft II $159,138 Harry ‘Veno’ Pearson Fortnite $155,850 Yan ‘海’ Haiyang PUBG Mobile $154,391 Marcus ‘Ace’ Hoelgaard Dota 2 $153,000 Quinn ‘Quinn’ Callahan Dota 2 $153,000 Melchior ‘Seleri’ Hillenkamp Dota 2 $153,000 Anton ‘dyrachYO’ Shkredov Dota 2 $153,000 Erik ‘tOfu’ Engel Dota 2 $153,000

Top esports teams of 2023 by prize money

FaZe Clan and G2 Esports are the only two organizations that have crossed the $1 million threshold in tournament winnings since the start of the year. The North American organization owes much of that to its CS:GO team, who completed the $1 million Intel Grand Slam after winning ESL Pro League 17.

BLAST Vitality moved up to fifth in the ranking after the CS:GO team’s success in Paris

Tianba, the Chinese organization founded by Chinese actor Chen He, is ranked third thanks to its PUBG Mobile team, which won Peacekeeper Elite League Spring 2023. French organization Vitality soared to fifth on the leaderboard after its CS:GO team’s victory at the BLAST Paris Major.

Article continues after ad

Team Prize Money in 2023 FaZe Clan $1,716,727 G2 Esports $1,678,064 Tianba $969,644 Team Liquid $930,773 Vitality $799,548 Gaimin Gladiators $786,000 w7m esports $694,840 Cloud9 $599,625 Team Weibo $543,570 Four Angry Men $469,239

This list will be updated as more esports tournaments conclude and prize money is handed out.