How Gambit defied the odds to dominate S1mple — twice!

Gambit Esports met Natus Vincere twice during the BLAST Premier Spring Finals; once in the Upper Bracket final, and again the Grand Finals. Both times Moscow’s finest were able to shut world’s best player down.

But it wasn’t all about putting a lid on s1mple. Gambit dealt with the problems created by his AWP simply by playing around the pro, forcing NAVI to react to the team.

All of NAVI were playing close to top form during the BLAST Spring Finals, not just s1mple. So the fact that Gambit were able to beat them, twice, is a remarkable sign of the times.

