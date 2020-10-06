How ChrisJ Became the Loyal Heart of Mousesports - Dexerto

Throughout multiple eras, mousesports has experimented with changes to their CSGO roster, playstyle, identity, and more. Eventually, Chris ‘chrisJ’ de Jong would become a constant force behind the org to propel it as a world title contender.

Counter-strike fans will remember chrisJ’s iconic Ace-AWP clutches throughout the years or impressive IGL calls that led to nail-biting rounds.

Advertisement

ChrisJ has been synonymous with mousesports since their come up, slotting into different positions that the team needed of him.

Read more: CSGO legend pashaBiceps reportedly returning to pro play with new team

In his early campaigns with mouse, the Dutch AWPer made a career of nailing insane shots or pulling out improbable Scout rounds against all odds. Unfortunately, he was labeled as an ‘onliner,’ as he had trouble putting solid performances on LAN early on.

Advertisement

Even as he got noticeably better as time went on, he was still known to have those hit-or-miss events when he would be a monster on-stage then go unnoticed in a following matchup.

Mousesports would eventually bring on Robin ‘ropz’ Kool and Miikka ‘suNny’ Kemppi to bolster their lineup, and soon after, ChrisJ would spend some time on the bench during the 2019 toss up of talent.

Though that wouldn’t last long, as he would be a force to be reckoned with in the team’s most dangerous lineup in years that included IGL Finn ‘karrigan’ Andersen, David ‘frozen’ Čerňanský, Özgür ‘woxic’ Eker, ropz, and chrisJ.

Advertisement

Through the thick of it, chrisJ would become the heartbeat of an organization that had struggled for years to find its identity in the CSGO competitive landscape.