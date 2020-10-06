 How ChrisJ Became the Loyal Heart of Mousesports - Dexerto
Logo
CS:GO

How ChrisJ Became the Loyal Heart of Mousesports

Published: 6/Oct/2020 21:47

by Alan Bernal

Share

ChrisJ Mousesports

Throughout multiple eras, mousesports has experimented with changes to their CSGO roster, playstyle, identity, and more. Eventually, Chris ‘chrisJ’ de Jong would become a constant force behind the org to propel it as a world title contender.

Counter-strike fans will remember chrisJ’s iconic Ace-AWP clutches throughout the years or impressive IGL calls that led to nail-biting rounds.

Advertisement

ChrisJ has been synonymous with mousesports since their come up, slotting into different positions that the team needed of him.

In his early campaigns with mouse, the Dutch AWPer made a career of nailing insane shots or pulling out improbable Scout rounds against all odds. Unfortunately, he was labeled as an ‘onliner,’ as he had trouble putting solid performances on LAN early on.

Advertisement

Even as he got noticeably better as time went on, he was still known to have those hit-or-miss events when he would be a monster on-stage then go unnoticed in a following matchup.

Mousesports would eventually bring on Robin ‘ropz’ Kool and Miikka ‘suNny’ Kemppi to bolster their lineup, and soon after, ChrisJ would spend some time on the bench during the 2019 toss up of talent.

Though that wouldn’t last long, as he would be a force to be reckoned with in the team’s most dangerous lineup in years that included IGL Finn ‘karrigan’ Andersen, David ‘frozen’ Čerňanský, Özgür ‘woxic’ Eker, ropz, and chrisJ.

Advertisement

Through the thick of it, chrisJ would become the heartbeat of an organization that had struggled for years to find its identity in the CSGO competitive landscape.

CS:GO

HenryG explains Cloud9’s CSGO player salaries after $400k floppy deal

Published: 7/Oct/2020 19:11

by Calum Patterson
HenryG casting
DreamHack

Share

Cloud9 HenryG

Cloud9 have now confirmed that Ricky ‘floppy’ Kemery is the fourth player of their self-proclaimed CS:GO “colossus” roster, in a deal worth over $400,000, bringing their total to around $4 million in player contracts, with another two players still to go.

Floppy joined Cloud9 from ATK in January, and is now transitioning to the new ‘colossus’ roster alongside ALEX, mezii, and woxic.

Advertisement

The colossus began with the signing of ALEX from Vitality, whose deal is worth $1.65 million. He was joined by fellow brit Mezii on a $426,000 deal. Then, woxic was added from mousesports, in another deal surpassing the $1m mark, at $1,365,000.

This latest deal for floppy takes the total value of this 4-man squad to $3.87 million, and with two players to go (GM Henry  ‘HenryG’ Greer has plans for a six-player roster), is set to surpass the $4 million mark.

Advertisement

Since HenryG’s move from casting into a management role at C9, he has aimed to shake-up the traditionally opaque nature of esports transfer dealings.

In each of the four signings, Greer has confirmed the length of the player’s contract, and it’s total value over that period. All four players announced so far have been signed to three-year deals.

After the floppy announcement, Greer clarified on Twitter that despite the lower total value of deals for floppy and Mezii (compared to ALEX and woxic), each player’s deal is negotiated on an individual basis.

Advertisement

“Ricky has received a pay increase from his previous contract and that will be reviewed each year of his stay,” he concludes.

Presumably, salaries could increase based on performance metrics or other value added to the brand by the player, or as thanks for loyalty to the team.

After he was confirmed as the GM of Cloud9, Greer told Dexerto: “My plans for this team are certainly ambitious. I wouldn’t be involved in any sort of General Manager role unless I had absolute full control of the roster and direction we plan to head.

Advertisement
HenryG casting CS:GO at DreamHack event
DreamHack
HenryG is now at the helm of Cloud9’s CS:GO venture.

“C9 have entrusted me with their entire CS:GO dynasty and, honestly, I think that’s one of the boldest moves any org has made in a long time.”

HenryG and Cloud9’s new approach to player deals could very well set off a new trend in CS:GO and esports generally, though for now, they remain on solitary ground.

Advertisement