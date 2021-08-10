How ALEX Can Lead Fnatic Back To The Top!

Fnatic have tasked Alex ‘ALEX’ McMeekin and William ‘mezii’ Merriman with restoring the organization to its former glory, but do the new signings have what it takes to make it to the top?

With so many accolades in their past, Fnatic is desperate to reach the top once again, but this time with a revamped roster.

British duo ALEX and mezii have been brought in to do exactly that but only time will tell if the new players can deliver for the legacy organization.

Reaching the upper echelons of Counter-Strike is no easy task, but Fnatic’s roster certainly isn’t lacking in talent and is definitely capable of performing on the top level.

