Hobbit: “NAVI Had It Easy Last Time… Now We Will FIGHT!” BLAST CSGO Interview

Gambit put an end to Team Vitality’s winning ways as Hobbit, Interz, ax1le, sh1ro, and nafany took down the IEM Winter champions at the BLAST Premier World Final.

ZywOo, shox, apEX, Misutaaa, and Kyojin were unable to keep their streak going at the BLAST Premier World Final and are headed to the lower bracket after falling to Gambit.

Hobbit joined Dexerto after the win to discuss apEX’s trash-talking and the possibility of facing CSGO Major champions, NAVI, in the grand final.

