CSGO legend FalleN gets down on one knee for romantic proposal - Dexerto

Brazilian CS:GO star Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo has proposed to his girlfriend, Letícia Lorena, sharing the happy moment on social media.

Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo has been a part of the Counter-Strike professional scene for over a decade. As a player, he is regarded as one of the godfathers of the competitive scene and has a large trophy cabinet to back it up.

Despite stepping down from MIBR’s active roster, a post made by FalleN on Twitter has revealed some more positive news for fans, on a more personal note.

FalleN engaged

FalleN has got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend. He revealed the news to fans on Twitter with a romantic picture of his proposal. The post is captioned “Ela disse ROGER THAT,” (meaning she said roger that), and confirms the couple is now happily engaged.

Ela disse ROGER THAT 💍 pic.twitter.com/FeFM1HCQb4 — Gabriel Toledo (@FalleNCS) November 18, 2020

The couple have been together for over five years, and Lorena has followed FalleN through the ups and downs of his CS:GO career.

Fans of FalleN shared in the excitement posting messages congratulating the couple on their engagement: “you’re so god damn amazing buddy congrats on finally asking the question great job!”

Other fans, of course, couldn’t resist making a few congratulatory jokes related to CS:GO including “a tremendous clutch” and “the bomb has been planted.”

A number of replies to the post brought up FalleN’s departure from MIBR’s active roster and questioned when he will be returning: “Congratulations! I wonder when you gonna play on MIBR again.” It’s obvious fans are excited to see him back in the active roster, however, as of yet, we’re still unsure when that may be.

Known for his impressive leadership skills and ability with the op, FalleN has become a household name in the Counter-Strike community.

FalleN is currently a part of the Brazilian esports organization, MIBR. However, he stepped down from the organization’s active CSGO roster in September. Although still part of the team, he is not participating in tournaments and is currently inactive.