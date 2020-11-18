 CSGO legend FalleN gets down on one knee for romantic proposal - Dexerto
CS:GO

CSGO legend FalleN gets down on one knee for romantic proposal

Published: 18/Nov/2020 15:22

by Alex Garton
FalleN and his fiance
Instagram: leticia.lorena

Brazilian CS:GO star Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo has proposed to his girlfriend, Letícia Lorena, sharing the happy moment on social media.

Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo has been a part of the Counter-Strike professional scene for over a decade. As a player, he is regarded as one of the godfathers of the competitive scene and has a large trophy cabinet to back it up.

Despite stepping down from MIBR’s active roster, a post made by FalleN on Twitter has revealed some more positive news for fans, on a more personal note.

ESL
FalleN won the MLG Major Columbus with Luminosity.

FalleN engaged

FalleN has got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend. He revealed the news to fans on Twitter with a romantic picture of his proposal. The post is captioned “Ela disse ROGER THAT,” (meaning she said roger that), and confirms the couple is now happily engaged.

The couple have been together for over five years, and Lorena has followed FalleN through the ups and downs of his CS:GO career.

Fans of FalleN shared in the excitement posting messages congratulating the couple on their engagement: “you’re so god damn amazing buddy congrats on finally asking the question great job!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Letícia (@leticia.lorena)

Other fans, of course, couldn’t resist making a few congratulatory jokes related to CS:GO including “a tremendous clutch” and “the bomb has been planted.”

A number of replies to the post brought up FalleN’s departure from MIBR’s active roster and questioned when he will be returning: “Congratulations! I wonder when you gonna play on MIBR again.” It’s obvious fans are excited to see him back in the active roster, however, as of yet, we’re still unsure when that may be.

Known for his impressive leadership skills and ability with the op, FalleN has become a household name in the Counter-Strike community.

FalleN is currently a part of the Brazilian esports organization, MIBR. However, he stepped down from the organization’s active CSGO roster in September. Although still part of the team, he is not participating in tournaments and is currently inactive.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CS:GO Missions: How to complete and earn points

Published: 17/Nov/2020 18:44

by Calum Patterson
Army National Guard

Sponsored

As part of the Army’s National Guard Community Challenge, CSGO players competing will have the chance to earn extra points by completing various missions. Here’s how missions work, and how to get them done.

Army National Gaurd

Throughout the duration of the CS:GO community nights and tournaments running until December, you can rack up points for each game you win – while having points deducted for a loss.

But, it’s not just winning or losing you need to worry about – that’s where missions come in. Missions offer an extra opportunity to pick up points.

If you’re not already signed up, make sure to head to our info page for everything you need to get started.

CS:GO Community Night Missions

Missions are a way for players to earn additional rewards for winning matches, by not just winning matches for points but also playing, getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills, etc.

Players will enter a mission challenge and compete against themselves to complete a specific task. If you complete that task, i.e. 3 clutches in a game, you will win points that can be spent on the shop here.

Hometown Soldier Campaign

The Army National Guard started the Hometown Soldier Campaign on November 1, with missions that can be activated by any players with a CS:GO game account.

There are currently two missions that everyone can complete until the end of November:

  • Mission 1: Win 10 matches – 500 points
  • Mission 2: Win 60 matches – 20,000 points

At the end of the month, these missions will be replaced by two more on December 1, which will run until the end of December.

This is all in addition to the bi-weekly tournaments, where players will be ranked on their wins/losses. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with points, from a pool of 30,000 – full details here.