CS:GO beats its all-time record player count – over 10 years after its release

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is over 10 years old now, but despite this, the Valve tactical FPS has just seen its previous concurrent player record beaten, suggesting that the game has even more room to grow.

It seems like the Counter-Strike formula is truly timeless as we are entering the second decade of CS:GO being live with a new concurrent players record.

On February 11 the game experienced its all-time peak players number of 1,320,219 according to the SteamCharts website.

The game stands among the only 4 games ever to break 1 million concurrent players in Steam’s history alongside PUBG: Battlegrounds, Lost Ark, and DOTA 2.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player record broken

Replies to the news shared by Gabe Follower on Twitter were full of celebratory words and congratulations made towards the developers.

“Well done lads, love the effort from you all,” comments one user in the thread. Followed by replies that read: “LETS GOOOO!!!!”, “NICE.”

However, some took this time to show their dissatisfaction with the current state of the game.

Comments like: “Yet, no operation or big update, just the usual boring updates,” or “damn this game is never gonna get updated,” were not an uncommon sight.

Some also attribute the new record to renewed popularity thanks to the new Revolution case and the musical collaboration with Denzel Curry.

The game’s esports scene is still one of the major factors that power its success, with the latest big tournament being IEM Katowice 2023 underway in Poland.