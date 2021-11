It took three incredible maps, but Heroic finally took down Liquid at the 2021 BLAST Premier Fall Final.

They’ll take on Astralis in the next round, and CadiaN joined Dexerto to talk about the win, and what happened to falleN, who only had single-digit kills against Liquid.

Finally, the one man they have to shut down to beat Astralis? CadiaN thinks it will have to be Lucky if they want to win the BLAST CSGO Danish Derby.