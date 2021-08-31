Boston Major winner RUSH says he is “feeling out” Valorant

Former Cloud9 and Complexity member William ‘RUSH’ Wierzba has said that he is giving Riot Games’ tactical shooter a try as he evaluates his career options.

The North American player is currently without a team following his benching by Complexity, who decided to bolster their ranks with the signing of Patrick “⁠es3tag⁠” Hansen.

RUSH, who had been in Europe since the start of the global health crisis, “hopping from hotel to hotel”, has found his options limited in North America, where only a few professional teams remain and where there has been an exodus of players from Counter-Strike to Valorant.

And in a Twitter post on August 30, RUSH revealed that he too is entertaining the thought of a switch to Riot Games’ tactical shooter.

“My future still isn’t set,” he wrote. “But to be transparent, I’ve been feeling out Valorant the last month to see if it’s a viable option for me.”

RUSH began his Counter-Strike career in 2013 and has represented a number of top North American organizations over the years, including OpTic, Cloud9, and Complexity.

He was part of the Cloud9 roster that won ELEAGUE Major Boston in 2018 after defeating FaZe Clan in the grand final. Two of his then teammates, Tyler ‘Skadoodle’ Latham and Timothy ‘autimatic’ Ta, are currently playing Valorant for T1.