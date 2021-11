S1mple, Boombl4, b1t, Perfecto, and electronic had no trouble against Team Vitality at the 2021 CSGO BLAST Premier Fall Final.

NAVI took down ZywOo, apEX, shox, Misutaaa, and Kyojin 2-0 in the type of easy sweep fans have come to expect from the Ukrainian org in 2021.

Boombl4 joined Dexerto after the game to discuss whether s1mple or ZywOo is the better CSGO player, why the team’s not afraid of anyone, and if we are truly in the NAVI era.