BLAST announces new measures to prevent CSGO coaches from cheating - Dexerto

BLAST has introduced new changes to their rulebook in order to prevent CSGO coaches from cheating in the upcoming BLAST Premier Fall Series tournament.

This comes directly as a result of the coaching bug scandal which hit the CSGO scene late in the summer after an ESIC found over 30 coaches who abused the exploit.

New rules include the necessity for all coaches to stream their perspective to a Discord channel as well as making it compulsory for all coaches to install and maintain MOss Anti-cheat active during all games.

Robert Mulgan, Esports Operations Manager at BLAST, communicated the changes to the public on twitter.

Over the weekend we shipped two changes to the @BLASTPremier rulebook, we now require all coaches to stream their perspective to our discord as well as have MOss running on their PC during all games. MOss will provide us with screenshots and logs of their PC during live games pic.twitter.com/mszZOWSFa7 — Rob (@Mulgan95) October 26, 2020

“Although this isn’t a perfect system, it’s a fantastic step forward in improving the integrity of online games, and will give us more evidence if we need to review cases!” Mulgan wrote.

The changes should prevent coaches from making use of any glitches present in the game or utilizing cheats as their perspective will be under constant supervision.

While this could partially hinder coaches from potentially opening an official stream and see the enemy’s position in a practice called “stream sniping,” individuals would still be able to do so using another device.

The MOss Anti-cheat is a software that constantly monitors the user’s PC, taking random screenshots and reporting any prohibited activities such as the use of macros. It has been active since 2010.

While Valve patched the spectator bug soon after it became public, it was revealed that it had been present since at least 2016.

Use of the bug compromised several matches, including qualifiers for the major and resulted in several teams having their Regional Major Ranking points removed.

The coaching exploit scandal affected the entire CSGO scene and the initiative taken by BLAST, while not perfect, is the TO’s next step in combating the issue. These new rules will try to help prevent any further incidents throughout the BLAST Premier Fall Series.