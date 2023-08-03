Counter-Strike 2 teases debut of ranked leaderboards after August 2 update

Counter-Strike 2 is teasing the arrival of ranked leaderboards in the early access beta ahead of its full release later this year.

Counter-Strike 2 is slated for a Summer release sometime this year, and with its hotly anticipated launch coming soon, Valve has been updating the closed beta regularly. From debuting revamped maps in Source 2 to letting players discover the game’s new physics, there’s been plenty keeping fans hooked.

Despite all the new gameplay changes, however, it has been fairly quiet on the matchmaking side. That is until the latest update rolled out and Valve sneakily teased an upcoming ranked leaderboard.

Article continues after ad

Discovered by CS data miner Aquarius, he pointed out that in the recent August 2 update there was some added code that points towards a potential leaderboard ranking system.

Aquarius found that the Premier Competitive mode will have seasons that would reset the leaderboard every few months, alongside a global leaderboard that could be sorted by region as well.

Included in the teased Premier Competitive mode is “CS Rating”, which seems to be an individual elo but only used in the Premier mode. Ranging from 0.00 to 35.00, every 5.00 increment is a different color and most likely the higher the number the better the rank.

Article continues after ad

And in the Premier mode viewable in Counter-Strike 2’s main menu, you can see extra statistics like the map winrate of your squad, detailed stats of individual players, and CS Rating too.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Found in the files of the game, Aquarius says that the current season looks like it would start in Fall of 2023, then run through until Spring 2024. He also guessed that it may be two seasons per year which would line up with the planned CS2 Majors in Spring and Fall.

Article continues after ad

Many of these features seem to be very close to the matchmaking services FACEIT provides, which is the preferred matchmaking system high-elo CS players have traditionally used. As CSGO’s matchmaking system has been riddled with many problems over the years.

However, all of this is obviously subject to change, as Aquarius reminds, CS2 is still in its closed beta as Valve figures out its kinks before the full launch later this year.