Counter-Strike 2 players mesmerized by new Overpass water physics in July 17 update

Counter-Strike 2 players are mesmerized by the new Overpass water physics which arrived in the July 17 update as Valve takes another step forward into a new era.

As much of Counter-Strike’s player base awaits the full release of CS2, slated for this summer, those with access to the closed beta already have been enjoying the earl build as Valve pumps out regular updates introducing new maps and game modes.

With every new major update and especially with every new map ported over, players are treated to improved visuals alongside some unique interactions due to new Source 2 physics. From volumetric smokes and liquid shaders, the addition of Office showing off the glass-shattering physics, and even a cheeky chicken roasting function, there’s plenty new to discover.

Now, with the addition of Overpass and Vertigo with the new July 17 update, players can see for themselves the much-touted water physics the transition to Source 2 brings.

In Overpass, namely around the sewers area of the B site, you can see for yourself the remarkably improved water physics. With the water now realistically emulating how it would flow and ripple in real life.

And it further emulates the ripples left behind as you walk through it, even foaming up when you shoot, walk, and chuck a grenade in it. This step forward has left the community mesmerized.

100 Thieves’ founder, Nadeshot, said of the update, “I’m not one that tends to be excited about visuals in a video game unless it involves weapon skin but this s*** is actually sick. Might be recency bias because I’ve been playing CS lately, but I’m hyped.”

“Amazing. Insane. So sick,” were just some of the responses below the now-viral clip. Though not everyone was immediately onboard the hype train, with some sharing concern over the possible performance impact.

When the CS Twitter account shared a short video showcasing CS2’s water physics on July 17, it instantly became a massive hit.

Gabe Follower, a Counter-Strike leaker, pointed out that the devs have shown off new Source 2 features with every new update and asked what new feature could be next. To which the CS Twitter account responded with a GIF from their seemingly favorite TV show, The Office.

However, despite the plethora of updates given to the closed beta already, only a very limited amount of players actually have access to it. We’ll be sure to update you here when further access opens up in the coming months.