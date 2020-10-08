TikTok makeup artist looks terrifying as Rick & Morty's Mr. Meeseeks - Dexerto

Popular TikToker Abby Roberts has transformed herself into Mr. Meeseeks from Netflix’s Rick & Morty using only make-up, and the results are insane.

Abby Roberts (Abby artistry) is a British TikToker and makeup artist with more than 12.4 million followers on the app. Abby is well known for her incredible makeup skills, cosplay, and ridiculous transformations into different characters. Abby is also dating fellow TikToker Noen Eubanks.

Abby consistently challenges the boundaries of how far makeup can go in altering someone’s appearance, and if you thought she couldn’t turn into a cartoon, you thought wrong.

In her latest project, and potentially in the spirit of spooky season, Abby covered her entire face in blue and drew on a giant smile with terrifying teeth. She completed the look with a bright orange wig and a blue zip-up jacket.

In the Rick & Morty universe, Mr. Meeseeks is a creature that appears throughout the seasons. They are created to serve a singular purpose and will go to any length to fulfill that. When they do, they expire and vanish into the air. While they don’t sound so scary, fans of the show will know just how creepy and disturbing the creatures can be.

She captioned her video, “This is probably my scariest look this Halloween I’m sorry” and added “cause y’all needed some more nightmare fuel,” eventually admitting in a third and final TikTok that the look is “a regret.”

Halloween fanatics can expect exciting things from Abby in the countdown to October 31. Already this month Abby has shown off her amazing Harley Quinn cosplay, experimented with eye blood makeup.

Abby also debuted a Halloween special trailer on YouTube where she is filmed sitting on a huge red throne dressed as the devil in front of satin red curtains.

Fans can see more Halloween content on Abby’s YouTube channel every Friday at 11 am PST in October.