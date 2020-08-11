The Witcher cosplayer shows off magical take on Yennefer

A talented Witcher cosplayer has shown off her incredible take on Yennefer from the series' third game, bringing the 'Horsewoman of War' to life in stunning detail.

The Witcher has been a hot topic online for years, but became a pop-culture hit back in 2019 with the release of the first season of the TV adaption on Netflix, with hundreds of thousands of fans flooding back to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt as their imaginations ran wild after viewing Henry Cavill's performance as Geralt of Rivia.

Advertisement

While the series may follow the story of Geralt on his quest to find and protect his adopted daughter Ciri, the love of his life Yennefer plays a major role of her own, raising the girl as one of her own and protecting her when the Wild Hunt comes searching for Ciri in the hopes of stealing her away from her family to use her incredible magic for their evil plans.

Instantly recognizable thanks to her raven hair and purple eyes, Yennefer is one the most cosplayed characters from the franchise, with fans following in love with her thanks to her fiery and determined personality that can intimidate all who cross the patch of the powerful sorceress, but also shows a tender and loving side in her raising of Ciri.

Advertisement

Read More: My Hero Academia cosplayer represents Class 1-A as Ochako Uraraka

German cosplayer 'saftigesgnu' captured the enchantress perfectly, with her long dark hair falling perfectly over her shoulders, and her bright purples eyes capturing the attention of anyone who views the picture immediately.

Of course, the outfit is perfect too, with the character's iconic turquoise feathers on the side of her dress across her arms and shoulders, and the same pair of brown leather gloves that Yennefer is often seen wearing, complete with gold trim. Even the details on dress have been meticulously made, with leather pockets and golden accents to bring the costume, and character, to life.

Unsurprisingly, the cosplay received mass acclaim, with many praising it for it's authenticity and sheer awesomeness, as it captures the spirit of Yennefer brilliantly.

Advertisement

For fans of the show, the good news is that The Witcher will return to Netflix for season two, although no release date has been set, while a spin-off series titled Blood Origin has also been announced and will explain the origins of the first Witcher.