New Witcher spin-off series announced for Netflix

Netflix has announced a brand new six-episode spin-off titled Blood Origin, which is set to explain the origins of the very first Witcher.

In 2019, Netflix released The Witcher, a show based on the hit book and video game series of the same name, to critical acclaim. While it was more based on the former rather than the latter, it still included a few references to the game series, making it appealing to fans both.

Advertisement

While its success ultimately led to an unsurprising announcement of a second season set to debut sometime in 2021 (although with everything going on in the world, who knows if that's still on-schedule), it seems like the streaming service is trying to capitalize on the success of the series in every single way possible.

Earlier today, Netflix announced a brand new spin-off miniseries titled The Witcher: Blood Origin. While details about the show are scarce, the six-episode prequel is set to take place 1,200 years before the setting of the main series and will explain the origins of the first Witcher.

Advertisement

Both Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will be involved with the show in some capacity. While de Barra wrote one episode of the main series back in 2019, Hissrich was the showrunner for the series, so it's nice for fans to see her return in some capacity.

Unfortunately, no other plot details for the show have been announced. Even though the games aren't set in the same continuity as the show or even the books, they have delved slightly into the origins of the Witchers in the past.

1200 years before Geralt of Rivia, the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be.



Announcing The Witcher: Blood Origin, a 6 part live-action The Witcher spin-off series from Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 27, 2020

The announcement tweet from Netflix mentions an event 1,200 that merged different worlds into one, which sounds an awful lot like the Conjunction of Spheres event in the lore, which saw the multiverse combine together into one world, which brought all the monsters from each world along with it.

Advertisement

As for the Witchers themselves, according to the lore within the game, they were created by the mages Alzur and Cosimo Malaspina. Unfortunately, not much else is known about their creation, so it'll be interesting to see what the show comes up with to explain their origin. Hopefully, it won't be too long before learn more, however, given the fact that we don't have a release date, it might be a while.