When is Netflix's Witcher Season 2 coming out? Everything we know so far

The live-action adaption of The Witcher made its debut on Netflix in 2019, and became a smash hit for the streaming giant. Here's everything we know about the wildly anticipated Season 2.

The Witcher became a staple in modern pop culture after video game developer CD Projekt Red made into an RPG franchise starting in 2008. The trilogy of games have become best sellers on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

However, the fantasy series connected with viewers around the world after Netflix premiered its live-action adaption of the Polish novels by author Andrzej Sapkowski. Here is what you need to know about the follow up season to the breakout show.

Witcher Season 2 announced

Netflix showed a lot of confidence in the adaption from the very beginning, as the company announced that there would be a Season 2 in November 2019 – an entire month before the series even made its debut. Their instinct wasn't off, as the show became an instant hit.

Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich made the announcement on Twitter, exclaiming, "I’m so thrilled to announce: Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri will be back for more adventures... in Season Two. I could not be more proud of what the amazing cast and crew of The Witcher have accomplished."

To hold fans over, Netflix is releasing a Witcher anime titled Nightmare of the Wolf. So far, no date has been given for the project, but it should be released before the return of the live-action series. The animation will focus on Geralt's mentor Vesemir, who will make his debut in Season 2.

Release date

Filming for Season 2 started in the beginning of the year, although production was temporarily halted due to world events. However, the official Twitter account for the series updated viewers on June 22, revealing that production would resume on August 17 – in the form of a bard's song.

"I’m dusting off my lute and quill, I have some news, some mead to spill: After all the months we’ve been apart It’s time for production to restart. The Witcher and his bard – who’s flawless, Will reunite on set 17 August."

While Netflix have not officially given a release date, the streaming company has always stated that the show's return would be in 2021. Given that the delay in production has been months, it still wouldn't be too far fetched to see it in next year – although we expect a Fall release date at this point.

What will Season 2 be about?

Season 1 of the Netflix series took various stories from the Polish novels written by Andrzej Sapkowski. While it's not a strict adaptation, most of the first eight episodes was covered in the book The Last Wish.

So far we know that Season 2 will introduce Vesemir played by actor Kim Bodnia, and will feature the location Kaer Morhen. Based on what has been adapted so far, it's safe to assume that it will borrow from the novels Blood of Elves and Time of Contempt.