 Steins;Gate cosplayer studies time travel as Kurisu Makise - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

Steins;Gate cosplayer studies time travel as Kurisu Makise

Published: 5/Nov/2020 19:03 Updated: 5/Nov/2020 19:10

by Brent Koepp
steins;gate kurisu makise cosplay
White Fox / Instagram: @evvils,

Share

Steins;Gate

A talented Steins;Gate cosplayer went viral on Instagram after transforming into one of the show’s lead protagonists, Kurisu Makise. 

Originally a visual novel on PC and Xbox in 2009, Steins;Gate has since become one of the most critically acclaimed animes of all time. The series follows a group of young scientists who discover time travel. 

A skilled cosplayer celebrated the hit show by bringing the series’ scientist, Kurisu Makise, to life. She looks so much like the character, it’s almost as if the heroine has warped out of the screen. 

kurisu makise in steins;gate
Crunchyroll / White Fox
The red-haired scientist is one of the main characters in Steins;Gate.

Steins;Gate cosplayer transforms into Kurisu

The popular series opens with “mad scientist” Rintarou Okabe discovering an anomaly in time. The eccentric protagonist soon figures out time travel with the help of acclaimed physicist, Kurisu.

Cosplayer Madi ‘evvils’ shared her amazing take on the heroine on Instagram. The artist mirrored the beloved character’s quirky style, accurately wrapping belts around the arms of her brown jacket.

Madi re-created an iconic scene from the anime when the physicist drinks her “Dk Pepper” soda. Hilariously, Okabe in the story refers to the beverage as “an intellectual drink for the chosen ones.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madi ✨ (@evvils) on

The cosplayer posed as the Steins;Gate character for photographer ‘paoimages’, who perfectly captured her holding the signature food item while wearing her iconic outfit. 

Evvil’s costume is full of details, from her black shorts to her red-tie and white shirt. The anime fan even included the white belt and gold belt buckle – effortlessly bringing the scientist to life.

Despite the character’s reluctance to join the protagonist on his pursuit of time travel, Makise eventually gets roped into his experiments after sending a text message back in time.

While the show has many humorous moments, the anime is often praised for his dark plot points, and mind-bending science fiction story about multiple timelines.

Cosplay

My Hero Academia cosplayer dresses up as pro hero Miruko

Published: 5/Nov/2020 4:07 Updated: 5/Nov/2020 4:17

by Alan Bernal
my hero academia
Bones / juvartsy

Share

My Hero Academia

The My Hero Academia fan base has dug up countless cosplays covering U.A. High School’s most popular students, but sometimes the community gives a special shout to professional talent like Miruko.

As one of the pro heroes of the series, Rumi Usagiyama, aka Miruko, doesn’t always show up in the spotlight episode to episode. But the hero empowered with the abilities of a rabbit has been fan-favorite, even with limited exposure.

While past designs have paid homage to series-regulars like Toga or Midoriya, cosplayer Julianna ‘juvartsy’ showed off a cosplay based on the rabbit hero that is a perfect rendition of the anime.

Unlike other intricate or wild designs that some of MHA characters could have, Miruko has a much simpler design for her hero costume. Her white leotard has trims of purple and a yellow crescent moon design over chest.

In the anime, she can also be seen with two large metal plates around her waist, a hero-tool that likely allows her to make full use of her rabbit-inspired powers.

Though her cosplay isn’t outfitted with heavy metal accessories, juvartsy still brought most of the elements to play with the design she used.

While Miruko looks like someone who’s always down to rumble, the cosplayer brought a calmer aesthetic to the character. Though she managed to outfit herself as the hero to a T, even donning the character’s red eyes that she’s known for.

In fact, juvartsy has been known to cosplay as popular MHA icons like Toga, Todoroki, and even Bakugo as well as characters from other beloved franchises.

With the next season of the My Hero Academia anime soon on the way, cosplayers are going to be all-hands on deck to celebrate the latest releases for the critically-acclaimed series.

Even though Miruko is one of the top heroes in the MHA story, series-regulars usually get more love from the fan base in regards to how many people dress up as them.

As the next chapter of the anime is almost upon us, we’ll see if we get to see more of Miruko that will surely result in more cosplayers dressing up as the Rabbit Hero.