Steins;Gate cosplayer studies time travel as Kurisu Makise - Dexerto

A talented Steins;Gate cosplayer went viral on Instagram after transforming into one of the show’s lead protagonists, Kurisu Makise.

Originally a visual novel on PC and Xbox in 2009, Steins;Gate has since become one of the most critically acclaimed animes of all time. The series follows a group of young scientists who discover time travel.

A skilled cosplayer celebrated the hit show by bringing the series’ scientist, Kurisu Makise, to life. She looks so much like the character, it’s almost as if the heroine has warped out of the screen.

Steins;Gate cosplayer transforms into Kurisu

The popular series opens with “mad scientist” Rintarou Okabe discovering an anomaly in time. The eccentric protagonist soon figures out time travel with the help of acclaimed physicist, Kurisu.

Cosplayer Madi ‘evvils’ shared her amazing take on the heroine on Instagram. The artist mirrored the beloved character’s quirky style, accurately wrapping belts around the arms of her brown jacket.

Madi re-created an iconic scene from the anime when the physicist drinks her “Dk Pepper” soda. Hilariously, Okabe in the story refers to the beverage as “an intellectual drink for the chosen ones.”

The cosplayer posed as the Steins;Gate character for photographer ‘paoimages’, who perfectly captured her holding the signature food item while wearing her iconic outfit.

Evvil’s costume is full of details, from her black shorts to her red-tie and white shirt. The anime fan even included the white belt and gold belt buckle – effortlessly bringing the scientist to life.

Despite the character’s reluctance to join the protagonist on his pursuit of time travel, Makise eventually gets roped into his experiments after sending a text message back in time.

While the show has many humorous moments, the anime is often praised for his dark plot points, and mind-bending science fiction story about multiple timelines.