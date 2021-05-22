Sneaky’s “Bunny Boy” cosplay has left Twitter fans speechless - Dexerto

Former Cloud9 League of Legends pro Zach ‘Sneaky’ Scuderi has once again put Twitter in a tailspin with yet another stunning cosplay, this time an original “Bunny Boy” outfit.

Sneaky’s cosplay career since his retirement from League of Legends in January 2020 might be more lucrative than any of his achievements on the Rift.

Sure, the former Cloud9 pro went to seven World Championships, won two LCS titles, and made a name for himself as one of North America’s best players. However, his cosplays since his retirement have turned plenty of heads.

From taking on League of Legends champions to anime fandom favorites, Sneaky is now just branching out into generic character cosplays. First it was “Tsundere Sneaky.” Now it’s the “Bunny Boy” himself.

The cosplay doesn’t leave much to the imagination. With a tight blue leotard ⁠— much like the Cloud9 colors ⁠— topped off with a pair of bunny ears and a fluffy little tail, it’s not the most intricate design.

However, in its simple form, it’s still got the internet reeling, and it’s easy to see why. Let’s be honest, there’s a lot of thirsty people out for Sneaky now, and that’s a trend with a lot of his recent cosplays.

Of course, Cloud9 chimed in with the “you’re so hot brother” like they do under every Sneaky cosplay. The rest of the internet couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

you’re so hot brother — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) May 22, 2021

As per usual, he was helped out by his partner Esther Lynn, who often does the makeup and some of the designing of his cosplays.

Now it’s just a matter of waiting for Sneaky’s next design. No matter what he takes on, it’s sure to surprise.