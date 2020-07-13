Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayers go viral as Gym Leaders Nessa & Bea

A Pokemon cosplay duo went viral after transforming into Sword & Shield's popular Gym Leaders Nessa & Bea. The cousins' mind-blowing portrayal of the heroines is one of the best things you'll see all day.

Pokemon players were first introduced to the Galar region in Sword & Shield, which hit stores in November 2019. The latest mainline title in the long-running Nintendo franchise brought the series into its eighth generation, which first launched in 1996 on the Game Boy.

Two of the title's most popular characters are Gym Leaders Nessa & Bea. A talented cosplay duo has brought them to life with their adorable re-creation. The pair look so much like the heroines, it's almost as if they kicked their way out of your Nintendo Switch.

Pokemon cosplayers become Nessa & Bea

Sword & Shield opens with players entering the Galar League as they set their sights on becoming the next champion. On their journey to become number one, they face the formidable Water-type Gym Leader Nessa at her stadium in the seaside city Hulbury.

Prolific artist 'Alyssa Silos' went viral on Twitter when she transformed into the character, while teaming up with her cousin 'kyraadela' who portrayed the Shield-exclusive Fighting-type Bea. The duo perfectly pull off the Trainers' unique look.

The two posed together in their replica Galar League gym uniforms, next to a shot of the characters in-game portraits to demonstrate how much they actually look like them. The tweet was made on July 10, and at the time of writing has amassed over 274k likes, and has over 48k replies.

Pokémon gym leader Bea and Nessa with my cousin ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/HvCYn3zQWs — Alyssa D. Silos (@Alythuh) July 10, 2020

In another shot that will be sure to warms fans' hearts, the cosplayers adorably depicted the Trainers' fighting stances from Sword & Shield. Standing back to back, the two mirror each other's battle pose.

we had so much fun with our Bea and Nessa cosplay :D❤️ pic.twitter.com/6vsGyfVnED — Alyssa D. Silos (@Alythuh) July 10, 2020

Bea is one of the Gen VIII game's exclusive Leaders, as Sword got the Ghost-type trainer Allister instead. He runs the Gym in Stow-on-Side. However, fans can't seem to get enough of Nessa and the Fighting-type heroine, making this one of the best Pokemon cosplays we've seen to date.

Despite only releasing at the end of 2019, Sword & Shield is already on track to become the third best-selling title in the entire franchise. Proof that its addicting "Gotta Catch 'Em All" mechanic is as popular as it's ever been.

Unlike previous entries, the release got an Expansion Pass instead of a third game. In June, the first addon 'The Isle of Armor' dropped, and the second DLC 'The Crown Tundra' is set to make its debut some time in the Fall.