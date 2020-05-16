Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer becomes the ultimate rival as Marnie

A Pokemon cosplayer went viral when she transformed herself into Sword & Shield’s most popular rival, Marnie. The talented artist’s insanely accurate take on the Spikemuth Trainer will leave fans in awe.

The long-running Nintendo RPG entered its eighth generation in 2019 with the release of Sword & Shield. The Pokemon title takes place in the Galar region, which is largely based on locations in the United Kingdom.

The game also features two rivals to the protagonist, and fans have become obsessed with Marnie. A skilled cosplay artist shared her mind blowing take on the heroine that is so good, it’s almost as if the Trainer has jumped from out of the screen.

Marnie brought to life with adorable cosplay

One of the breakout characters in the latest Pokemon is Marnie. The punk-influenced character hails from a town called Spikemuth where her brother serves as the gym leader. The Trainer primarily uses Dark/Poison types.

Popular cosplayer ‘Natalia Kat’ dressed up as the rival, and stunned with her insanely accurate portrayal. The artist mimicked the her short black and gray hair using a wig stylized by ‘becofheartseven.’

Photographer 'atlis.co' perfectly captured her posing as the Spikemuth Trainer while attending the popular convention Katsucon in 2020. The artist's work even includes her side swept bangs, and red ribbons.

In another shot, she adorably poses with Marnie's main Pokemon Morpeko. The incredibly detailed plush was made by 'toastfoxes', and ties the whole piece together as the monster is always by the character's side.

Channeling the Trainer's punk attitude, Natalia showed off the insane details of her outfit in another picture. From her choker prop piece made by 'atlis.co,' to her leather jacket which is adorned with large buttons, the cosplay is incredibly faithful to the RPG.

Sword & Shield was an instant smash hit upon its release in November 2019. It astonishingly moved over six million units worldwide in its opening weekend alone. The title is on track to be the third best selling in the franchise.

The game is still thriving, as players continue to take on Max Raids and events within the Galar region. In June, the RPG gets its first expansion The Isle of Armor, and in the Fall it will be getting The Crown Tundra.