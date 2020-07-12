My Hero Academia cosplayer stuns with explosive Bakugo female twist

A My Hero Academia cosplayer went viral after sharing her mind blowing take on Katsuki Bakugo. The talented artist brings the heat by giving the character an fiery female twist that will leave fans in awe.

My Hero Academia made it epic debut in 2016, and quickly became a worldwide phenomena. Viewers everywhere fell in love with its story about a high school that trains teenagers with superpowers called quirks.

Advertisement

Bringing the anime's resident hothead to life, a cosplayer transformed into Katsuki Bakugo. The artist's creative female twist on the explosive character will be sure to warm hearts, as it's one of the best things fans will see today.

My Hero Academia cosplayer becomes female Bakugo

Much of the series follows the students of Class 1-A at U.A. High – the premier school for training teenagers with superpowers. Throughout the story, Bakugo becomes the rival of protagonist Izuku Midoriya. The ill-tempered teen often loses his cool, and can turn his sweat into massive explosions.

Advertisement

Cosplayer 'Natalia Kat' brought the popular character to life with her jaw-dropping portrayal. Photographer 'bquezadapd' perfectly captured the artist posing in the character's orange and black hero uniform. Using effects to bring his explosive quirk to life, fire shoots out of her prop grenade-shaped gauntlets.

Read More: Overwatch cosplayer heals her teammates as Mercy



Natalia cleverly gives Katsuki a female spin, re-creating his black shirt in the form of a cropped tank-top with an orange cross across it. Her costume is packed full of details, such as the mini grenades that hang off her green belt, and the incredible prop of Bakugo's metallic neck brace.

In a second close-up shot, the artist gave viewers another look of her unique take on the My Hero Academia character. Instead of his usual messy short hair, the cosplayer mirrored his signature style with her parted blonde locks which sit above her red eyes.

Advertisement

This isn't the first time the talented cosplay artist has dressed up as a hero from the popular anime. In May, she posted her insanely accurate depiction of Shiketsu High School student Camie. Photographer 'mdavid_photography' captured her posing in the character's iconic catsuit.

My Hero Academia originally made its 2014 debut as a manga in the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine. However, the series saw an explosion in popularity with its anime adaption by Studio Bones.

Read More: Avatar cosplayer brings the heat as real life Azula



The animation wrapped up its fourth arc in May. For everything we know about its Season 5 return, check out our guide here. Those wanting to watch the show can catch all episodes on streaming service Crunchyroll and Funimation.