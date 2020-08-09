Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer defends Spikemuth as Marnie

A Pokemon cosplayer shared an amazing take on Sword & Shield's Marnie. The artist's adorable transformation into the Gen VIII rival will warm fans' hearts.

Pokemon Sword & Shield made its debut in 2019, and brought the long-running franchise into its eighth generation. The Nintendo Switch title takes place in the Galar region, and introduced new characters to the series such as Marnie.

Fans can't seem to get enough of the Dark-type Trainer, and a talented cosplayer has brought her to life with an insanely accurate costume. She looks so much like the rival, it's almost as if the heroine has jumped out of the screen.

Pokemon cosplayer shares adorable take on Marnie

Marnie is one of the rivals featured in Sword & Shield, and is introduced early on in the title. The popular character heralds from the town of Spikemuth, and is followed by her own fan club entourage called Team Yell.

Bringing the game to life, cosplayer 'treesa_cosplay' transformed into the Trainer with an epic costume . Photographer 'rookosplay' captured her posing as she readies for battle with her Pokeball.

Treesa perfectly portrayed Marnie's punk aesthetic, faithfully re-creating her leather jacket and pink pleated dress. The artist also faithfully mirrored her short black hair, as well as the red ribbons tied around her pigtails.

In another shot taken by photographer ken.i.take.your.picture, the artist brings light to the serious character with an adorable pose. In the game, the Dark-type character hilariously tries to learn how to smile in a post-game cutscene.

The cosplayer shared more photos of her outfit on social media, and gave viewers a look at how faithful it is to the game. From her signature silver choker necklace, to her stiletto boots – Treesa absolutely nailed her look.

Despite coming out in November 2019, Sword & Shield has already become the third best-selling title in the entire franchise. Proof that Pokemon has never been more popular.

Those in love with the Galar region are in luck as the Nintendo Switch game is getting expanded in a big way with its second DLC addon The Crown Tundra releasing this Fall.