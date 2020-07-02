Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer defends her Water-type Gym as Nessa

A Pokemon cosplayer went viral after she shared her stunning transformation into Sword & Shield's Water-type Gym Leader Nessa. The artist makes a splash with a costume that is inspired by the Twilight Wings anime.

Pokemon entered its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. The latest title in the long-running Nintendo franchise introduced players to Galar region for the very first time.

One of the game's most popular characters is Gym Leader Nessa, and an artist has brought her to life. The insanely accurate portrayal of the Water-type Trainer is one of the best cosplays of her yet.

Pokemon cosplayer makes a splash as Nessa

The Gen VIII title opens with players entering the Galar League as they embark on their quest to become the next Champion of the region. The second Gym Leader the protagonist battles against is the Water-type Trainer Nessa, who reigns over the seaside town of Hulbury.

Cosplayer 'eki_holic' transformed into the heroine with a jaw dropping re-creation of the character in the Sword & Shield anime Twilight Wings. Sitting with an adorable Chinchou plush, the artist mirrors the scene where she takes a boat out onto the ocean to swim with Water Pokemon.

Eki completely nails Nessa's alternate look, faithfully capturing her red top and black skirt wrap. The cosplayer also captured her iconic dark and light blue hair, even faithfully depicting the styled braids that wrap around her head to make a bun.

In another shot, the artist stands at the foot of a beach shore while striking the Gym Leader's signature battle pose. Holding a prop Dive Ball, she looks ready for battle. The lighthouse in the background ties the whole thing together, truly bringing Hulbury to life.

This isn't the first time that the artist has dressed up as the popular Trainer. In July 2019, the cosplayer celebrated the upcoming release of Sword & Shield by dressing up as Nessa's signature look from the game.

In the shot, Eki lifts her leg up in the air to mirror the character's stance. The amount of detail in her costume is jaw-dropping – from the golden arm band to the seashell belt that wraps around her stomach, his is one of the best depictions of the Gym Leader we have ever seen.

Despite only having released in November 2019, Sword & Shield is already on track to become the third fastest-selling game in the franchise. Proof that the RPG's Catch 'Em All mechanic is as popular as it's ever been.

The title got its first major DLC update, The Isle of Armor, on June 17. The new content expanded the Galar region, and introduced new items and characters. The second addon, The Crown Tundra, will make its debut this Fall.