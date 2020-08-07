Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer punches her way to victory as Bea

A Pokemon cosplayer went viral after she shared her mindblowing transformation into Gym Leader Bea. The artist's perfect portrayal of the Fighting-type Trainer will leave fans stunned.

The franchise's latest release, Pokemon Sword & Shield, made its debut in November 2019, and has been a smash hit for the Nintendo Switch. The eighth generation title takes place in the Galar region.

A talented cosplayer brought the game's popular character Bea to life with her insanely accurate costume. The artist looks so much like the Gym Leader, it's almost as if the Trainer has kicked her way out of the screen.

Pokemon cosplayer goes viral as Gym Leader Bea

In Sword, owners of the title are treated to the exclusive Gym Leader Bea. The Fighting-type battler oversees the stadium in the small town called Stow-on-Side, and packs a mighty punch that will leave players breaking a sweat.

Bringing the popular character to life, cosplayer 'Eki Holic' shared her incredible costume on Instagram. The artist cleverly showed off her outfit by re-creating Bea's League Card, which is rewarded to those who beat her.

Eki absolutely nailed the fighter's signature look, mirroring her short silver bob haircut, as well as her black and orange ribbon headband. She even perfectly depicted her piercing gray eyes.

In another shot posted to social media, the cosplayer mimicked the Trainer's signature fighting pose by lifting her leg up into the air. Her costume is full of details, including her white and black league jersey as well as her patterned wrist bands.

This isn't the first time the cosplayer has dressed up as a character from Sword & Shield. In July, Eki went viral after sharing her transformation into Water Gym Leader Nessa.

Despite releasing at the end of 2019, Pokemon Sword & Shield has already become the third fastest-selling title in the entire franchise. Proof that the series has never been more popular.

Those in love with the Galar region are in luck as the Gen VIII release is getting expanded in a major way. This Fall, the game's second DLC addon The Crown Tundra is set to make its debut.