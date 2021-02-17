Logo
Cosplay

Overwatch cosplayer sparkles with stunning Atlantic Mercy look

Published: 17/Feb/2021 17:35

by Lauren Bergin
Overwatch_Atlantic_Mercy_All_Star_Cosplay
Instagram: Tiffany Gordon Cosplay, Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Mercy

It’s safe to say that Mercy has become one of Overwatch’s most cosplayed characters. The Swiss doctor has won the hearts of many a player, but her 2019 Overwatch League Atlantic All Star skin has been recreated with this amazing outfit.

When it comes to Mercy, the Overwatch world has truly fallen in love. The iconic angel inspired doctor has become a staple in both pro play and casual games, coming to save us every time that we end up in danger.

We’ve seen her transformed into a steampunk version of herself just dripping in darkness, but one of her most iconic skins is her 2019 All Star Skin. It’s pretty rare these days, but the lunar inspired blue and purple aesthetic make it stand out from the pack.

Hoping to channel her inner sparkle is this cosplayer, who has recreated the beautiful design just in time for Blizzard’s 30th anniversary.

Overwatch_Atlantic_Mercy_Skin_Cosplay
Blizzard Entertainment
Atlantic Mercy was a limited edition All Star skin that dropped in 2019.

Insane Overwatch Atlantic Mercy cosplay

Just in time for Blizzard’s 30th anniversary, Instagram cosplayer Tiffany Gordon has brought back her beautiful recreation of the healer’s All Star skin.

Seen sporting the aquamarine and lilac armor that make the skin so iconic, every detail on the outfit is perfect. From the color transitions to the ornate midnight inspired designs that decorate the armor, every little detail is meticulously designed.

What’s even more striking are the black and purple wings, however. Still mechanical but also incredibly ornate, the skin’s iconic lavender hue glows brightly against the midnight metal that forms the bones of the wings.

Finally, there’s Mercy’s Caduceus staff. Looking as though it was forged in the heart of a dying star, the gun metal and cyan combo come together to create beautiful contrast. Mercy herself would be proud of Tiffany’s creation!

With close to 4 thousand likes and a whole host of positive comments, this stunning cosplay has certainly won the hearts of Overwatch fans everywhere.

It’s great to see that, despite everything going on around us, creativity still flourishes and people still support it. We can’t wait to see what other cosplays Tiffany comes up with next. She’s already done 9 Blizzard cosplays, so one more can’t hurt right?

Cosplay

Demon Slayer cosplayer seduces fans as Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji

Published: 17/Feb/2021 7:21

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
demon slayer love pillar Mitsuri Kanroji
Viz Media / Instagram: @lizzyhuerta

Share

Demon Slayer

A brilliant Demon Slayer cosplayer seduced fans on Instagram with a stunning re-creation of Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps. 

Demon Slayer has all kinds of interesting characters, but none are more seductive and charming than Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji. Described as an emotional and passionate person, she comes across as shy, soft-spoken, and incredibly nice.  

However, her true colors show when she’s pitted against demons. She is fearless, powerful, quick on her feet, and a master swordswoman, which is no surprise since she’s a Hashira.  

Fans love the fact she has two sides. But they also adore her quirky appearance, complete with light green eyes, long eyelashes, and long pink and green hair tied into braids.

Screenshot of Mitsuri Love Pillar in Demon Slayer anime.
Ufotable / Crunchyroll
Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji stands out among the other characters in Demon Slayer.

Demon Slayer cosplayers are a talented bunch. They seem to hit the mark every time, regardless of the character.

But this time, Liz Huerta impressed us the most with her phenomenal Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji cosplay. “Love is in the air!” she wrote. Based on the reactions of her fans, it was indeed.

Liz mirrored Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji’s appearance perfectly. She included everything from the hair, eyes, and moles on her face to the sword, and of course, the trademark black and white Demon Slayer Corps uniform.

But that wasn’t the only picture she shared. In a second shot, she took on a battle-ready pose and offered fans a better look at the sword, as well as the green leggings and wooden sandals.

Between the two photos, Liz has already secluded more than 1000 fans. A quick swipe through the comments reveals an outpouring of love hearts and wholesome praise. 

Demon Slayer fans know how to spot a good cosplay, and they’ve hit the jackpot with this piece.