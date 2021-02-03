Logo
Overwatch cosplayer drops Brigitte into Diablo’s fiery underworld

Published: 3/Feb/2021 4:36 Updated: 3/Feb/2021 4:53

by Brad Norton
Overwatch cosplayer
Instagram: Kamuicosplay / Blizzard

brigitte

Brigitte has descended into Blizzard’s hellish depths, with popular YouTuber ‘KamuiCosplay’ dropping the Overwatch hero into the realm of Diablo.

Some cosplays are painstaking replications of what we see in our favorite video games. Though others take inspiration from multiple sources and bring the best of a few different worlds together. That’s exactly what KamuiCosplay did with her latest creation that’s taking the internet by storm.

Combining Blizzard titles in a unique manner, she introduced Brigitte to the world of Diablo. Rather than simply changing her color palette or slightly altering the design, KamuiCosplay took on the challenge of inventing something completely original.

What started with a piece of concept art from Zach Fischer was soon fleshed out into a complicated design that only a cosplayer with her degree of experience could ever put together.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Svetlana Quindt (@kamuicosplay)

It’s an extraordinary costume that would turn heads at any convention. Not only is the original look something to behold, but the light-up effect flowing throughout adds another level to this demonic cosplay.

From her knees, all the way up to the hairpiece, this version of Brigitte lights up with a dynamic effect. There are “over 1,000 individual LEDs” in total to help bring a unique vibrance that other cosplays simply can’t match.

Overwatch Brigitte cosplay
YouTube: KamuiCosplay
A look at each part of the costume before it’s pulled together.

There is circuitry running through the entire costume to keep it alight. Each section is also animated to give off a more lively feel. As a result, there’s no surprise that it “takes quite some time to connect the armor,” as KamuiCosplay explained.

“Everything has to be put on in the right order or else the costume wouldn’t work.” With more than a dozen pieces to fit in the right places and wires to hide underneath, it’s no small feat putting this Brigitte costume on.

The custom facepaint is arguably the simplest part of the whole design. Yet even her simpler features still have phenomenal attention to detail.

No stone was left unturned bringing Brigitte into the world of Diablo: this custom creation would fit right in if Blizzard ever decided to add some underworld heat to Overwatch with an inter-franchise crossover.

Death Note cosplayer becomes the second Kira as flawless Misa Amane

Published: 2/Feb/2021 22:22

by Michael Gwilliam
Madhouse/Instagram/thanatos_arts_official

Death Note

Death Note is one of the most popular anime of all and now one cosplayer is celebrating its legacy by perfectly recreating the look and pose of the character Misa Amane.

Misa is an integral part of the Death Note series as she is the second human we see use a notebook to kill people and ultimately help Light Yagami on his mission to create a new world.

What makes her even stand out, even more, is the fact she is a famous model and actress within the show’s universe, which makes sense given her ridiculously expensive outfits.

Misa’s modeling career is even showcased in some of the manga’s artwork, such as her iconic pose in which she holds the notebook in her right hand while dressed in black with shiny boots, fishnets and collar.

Cosplayer ThanatosArts was able to perfectly recreate this pose in a picture uploaded to her Instagram account on February 1.

Everything from her blonde locks to her dress and bright red fingernails match the Misa from the official art.

“We managed to recreate the official artwork here as far as it is possible for a human body,” she said.

It’s definitely one of the best variants of Misa we have seen and more than worthy of being the second Kira. Plus, this isn’t the first time the cosplayer has dressed up as the charismatic anti-hero.

In another photo where she’s supposed to be “on a date with Light” we can see how the cosplayer did a good job incorporating the Shinigami Eyes to the ensemble.

In the series, those who possess a Death Note can trade half of their remaining lifespan in order to see the names of people above their heads. This is what makes Misa even more deadly than Light, although she may lack his overwhelming intelligence.

Another photo has ThanatosArts writing in the Death Note while posing for the camera. Needless to say, we hope she isn’t writing our names in there!

We can’t wait to see what other amazing works she can cook up in the future or if she has any more Death Note ideas up her sleeve.