Neon Genesis Evangelion cosplayer destroys Angels as Asuka Shikinami Langley - Dexerto

A cosplayer celebrated Neon Genesis Evangelion 2.0 by bringing lead heroine Asuka Shikinami Langley to life with an insanely accurate costume. The talented artist’s jaw-dropping transformation will leave fans of the anime stunned.

Despite making its debut in 1995, Neon Genesis Evangelion has continued to be one of the most popular animes of all time. The sci-fi thriller written by creator Hideaki Anno single-handedly shaped what we know as the mecha genre today.

A talented cosplayer payed homage to one of the series’ most iconic characters, Asuka Langley, with a jaw-dropping recreation. The artist’s detailed portrayal of the character gives fans an idea of what the heroine would look like in real life.

Evangelion 2.0 cosplayer stuns as Asuka Langley

Due to its popularity, the original Neon Genesis Evangelion series got an HD remake in 2011 called “2.0.” While a retelling of the original cast of characters, the new iteration offered some exciting changes.

Lili_erlih brought the main protagonist, Asuka Shikinami Langley, to life with a cosplay set that’s so epic, it looks like a movie.

In the first shot, taken by Alien_vs_alens, they teamed up with cosplayer _ulichan_ to recreate a scene from the anime. They both posed dramatically in insanely accurate bodysuits, nailing every detail of the outfit.

In another photo posted to Twitter, Lili posed with fake blood on their face while also giving fans a closer view of their hair ad makeup. It really does look like it could be a poster for a Neon Genesis Evangelion movie.

Despite being 25 years old, the series is still very much loved by the community, especially with cosplayers who often bring their favorite characters to life.

If this has given you the urge to watch the anime, you’re in luck as Neon Genesis Evangelion 2.0 is available on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Those interested in the original series can view it on Netflix.