NieR Replicant cosplayer slices her way into battle as Kainé - Dexerto

A talented NieR cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her true-to-life take on NieR Replicant’s Kaine. The talented artist’s jaw-dropping recreation of the Square Enix heroine will leave fans of the JRPG in awe.

Originally makings its debut in 2010, NieR quickly became a cult classic in the JRPG genre. Over a decade later, the groundbreaking title by Yoko Taro got a fresh coat with the release of Replicant ver.1.22474487139 on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in April 2021.

To celebrate the release of the wildly anticipated remaster, popular cosplayer Hanna ‘yumidun‘ brought one of the game’s most popular characters – Kaine – to life. The fan looks so much like the heroine that it’s almost as if she has slashed her way out of the screen.

NieR cosplayer stuns as real life Kaine

While the beginning of the game opens up with the story about Nier and his sister Yonah, the main hero quickly meets a varied cast of characters on his quest to find a cure for his ill-stricken sibling. Early on, players meet the fierce warrior Kaine who is possessed by a Gestalt.

Prolific cosplayer ‘yumidun’ brought the heroine to life with an epic costume. The artist was able to faithfully recreate the character’s signature blue gown, including the black silk string that lines the edges of her outfit.

Photographer ‘lovijphoto’ captured the cosplayer posing as Kaine while laying across an ornate sofa. The gorgeous shot shows just how insanely detailed her costume is. From the Lunar Tear flower hair piece to her blue and black striped leggings, this is easily one of the most accurate depictions we have ever seen of the character.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Hanna shared a second photo to her social media where she posed with a prop mask of Emil. Throughout the game’s plot, Kaine and Nier meet up with the secondary character whose macabre skeleton face becomes the face of the JRPG.

Replicant is out now out on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and can also be played on next-gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X. The new update gives a complete HD makeover to the 2010 classic, and runs at 60 FPS.

Despite the original not being a massive seller, its sequel NieR: Automata in 2017 became an absolute cultural phenomena, paving the way for Square Enix to revisit the origin story over a decade later.