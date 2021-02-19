Logo
Cosplay

Naruto cosplayer ready to lead Team 7 as electrifying Kakashi Hatake

Published: 19/Feb/2021 6:41

by Brad Norton
Naruto cosplayer
Viz Media / Instagram: stylouz_cosplay

Share

Naruto

Naruto’s popular Kakashi Hatake of Team 7 fame has been brought to life with incredible accuracy as this Swiss cosplayer appears ready for a fight.

Kakashi Hatake is one of the most formidable characters in Naruto. With his own unique flair and intellect, he’s a force to be reckoned with in any fight, making him a fan favorite from his introduction onwards.

While he grew fond of his students and companions along the way, Kakashi was often alone in battle. Able to fend for himself with limited weaponry, his ninja-style puts him a cut above the rest when it comes to one on one combat.

Swiss cosplayer ‘stylouz_cosplay’ embodied that lone wolf spirit perfectly with a recent photoshoot. Taking their costume out in the wild, they posed in battle-ready attire as only Kakashi would.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stylouz (@stylouz_cosplay)

Heading out to a nearby waterfall, this cosplayer perched near a majestic backdrop ready for any challenge. Every aspect of the iconic character has been taken into account to give off Kakashi’s pensive vibe.

His trademark headband, simplistic mask, and unmistakable silver hair are all on display. They even replicated the scar ingrained across his left eye. 

The full costume fixates on the tiny details without sacrificing the overall aesthetic. Kakashi’s green jacket is just as striking as it was in the show. His handy blade is also at the ready for any opposition that steps up.

A different photoshoot of the same costume brings his full powers into frame. Wielding his lightning-based techniques, the ground around him has been torn apart thanks to some stunning visual effects.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stylouz (@stylouz_cosplay)

While other cosplayers have put their unique spin on the character, none appear quite as authentic as this one.

Cosplay

LoL cosplayer charms fans as stunning Spirit Blossom Ahri

Published: 18/Feb/2021 17:42

by Lauren Bergin
LoL_League_of_Legends_Spirit_Blossom_Ahri_Cosplay
Instagram: aka_purin, Riot Games

Share

Ahri Riot Games

Despite League of Legends having over 100 champions, Ahri remains a staple in the LoL universe. One cosplayer has brought the nine tailed fox to life with her stunning Spirit Blossom cosplay. 

Even although the Spirit Blossom skin line has featured in League of Legends’ cosmetic gallery for a while, the event lives on in the hearts of players everywhere as one of our all-time favorites.

While players are currently focusing on grinding for that Lunar Beast Prestige Fiora skin, we still see the Japanese inspired entities popping up in games all over Summoner’s Rift.

In particular Ahri, the lead protagonist of the Spirit Blossom saga, has made quite the splash. One cosplayer has taken their love for our favorite seductress one step further though by creating a beautiful outfit that truly channels the fox spirit’s mischievous side.

Spirit Blossom Ahri in TFT Fates
Riot Games
You can’t help but want to trust Spirit Blossom Ahri.

Enchanting Spirit Blossom Ahri cosplay

Purin, a cosplayer based out of Poland, took to Instagram to show off her amazing real life construction of LoL’s iconic mid laner.

Seen framed by a baby pink background perched upon a host of Japanese inspired plushies and the iconic Kitsune mask that has become associated with the anime Demon Slayer, she truly embodies Ahri’s elegance.

A closer look at the iconic aqua and rose colored outfit shows just how much work has gone into this outfit. Every detail from her white booted toes all the way up to the little bell on he choker is fleshed out to perfection.

Where this cosplay really shines, however, is her hair. The deep magenta contrasts perfectly with the light cyan streaks, and also with the ribbon that hands from her piercing. The ears themselves have the rugged style of a mischievous fox, but mirror the hue of her hair.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Purin (@aka_purin)

Ahri cosplay has charmed fans

The comments on Purin’s Instagram post are awash with positivity, and she’s charmed LoL fans everywhere.

With one respondent writing that she is ‘mesmerizing’ and another claiming that “you fit that character so well,” it’s great to see such a positive reaction to a clearly well designed cosplay.

We can’t wait to see what the Pole whips up next. Maybe it’ll be that Lunar Beast Prestige Fiora skin that we’re all grinding for! Until then, we’ll have to keep following this slippery little fox down the rabbit hole.