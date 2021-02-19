Naruto cosplayer ready to lead Team 7 as electrifying Kakashi Hatake

Naruto’s popular Kakashi Hatake of Team 7 fame has been brought to life with incredible accuracy as this Swiss cosplayer appears ready for a fight.

Kakashi Hatake is one of the most formidable characters in Naruto. With his own unique flair and intellect, he’s a force to be reckoned with in any fight, making him a fan favorite from his introduction onwards.

While he grew fond of his students and companions along the way, Kakashi was often alone in battle. Able to fend for himself with limited weaponry, his ninja-style puts him a cut above the rest when it comes to one on one combat.

Swiss cosplayer ‘stylouz_cosplay’ embodied that lone wolf spirit perfectly with a recent photoshoot. Taking their costume out in the wild, they posed in battle-ready attire as only Kakashi would.

Heading out to a nearby waterfall, this cosplayer perched near a majestic backdrop ready for any challenge. Every aspect of the iconic character has been taken into account to give off Kakashi’s pensive vibe.

His trademark headband, simplistic mask, and unmistakable silver hair are all on display. They even replicated the scar ingrained across his left eye.

The full costume fixates on the tiny details without sacrificing the overall aesthetic. Kakashi’s green jacket is just as striking as it was in the show. His handy blade is also at the ready for any opposition that steps up.

A different photoshoot of the same costume brings his full powers into frame. Wielding his lightning-based techniques, the ground around him has been torn apart thanks to some stunning visual effects.

While other cosplayers have put their unique spin on the character, none appear quite as authentic as this one.