My Hero Academia cosplayer uses gravity to fight foes as Ochako Uraraka

A My Hero Academia cosplayer stunned as the perfect Ochako Uraraka. The talented artist became weightless as she transformed into the student's alter ego, Uravity. Her insanely accurate portrayal will leave fans in awe.

My Hero Academia has become an absolute cultural phenomena since its epic debut in 2016. Viewers around the world have fallen in love with the anime's plot about a high school that trains teenagers with powers called quirks.

Fans of the show can't seem to get enough of the bubbly character Ochako Uraraka. A cosplayer brought the student's alter ego Uravity to life with an insanely accurate costume and epic photoset.

My Hero Academia cosplayer defies gravity as Uravity

My Hero Academia largely centers on U.A. High, and the students enrolled there such as Ochako Uraraka. The charmingly kind heroine has a quirk that lets her float and make anything she touches become weightless.

Cosplayer 'Mina Starliart' transformed into the student's alter ego Uravity, and shared her incredible costume on Instagram. Photographer 's.k.y.linephoto' captured the artist posing as the hero in her black and pink bodysuit.

Mina nailed Uraraka's adorable style, capturing her short brown bob haircut with a wig from 'lemailcosplaywigs', and using makeup to mirror her rosy face. Her costume is also full of detail, such as her wrist guards, and large belt that hangs around her waist.

In another stunning shot, the cosplayer re-created the anime heroine's pose from the show when she uses her quirk Zero Gravity. With special effects and editing, Mina holds out her hands while she controls the debris floating around her.

The artist also teamed up with fellow cosplayer 'motokocosplay' who portrayed the popular pink hero Mina Ashido. The two creators adorably posed for a selfie as the two students from Class 1A.

My Hero Academia originally made its 2014 debut as a manga in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Although it found worldwide success two years later with the anime adaptation by studio Bones.

The fourth arc of the animation aired its final episode in April. For everything we know so far about its fifth season return, check out our guide here. Those wanting to catch up in time can watch all episodes on Crunchyroll and Funimation.