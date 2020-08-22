Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer gives Leon a fiery female twist

A Korean Pokemon cosplayer transformed into Sword & Shield’s Leon. The talented artist gave the undefeated Galar League Trainer a unique female spin fitting of a Champion.

In the eighth generation Pokemon title Sword & Shield, players take on the Galar League to become the strongest in the region. The popular RPG made its debut on the Nintendo Switch in 2019.

Bringing one of the game’s popular characters to life, a skilled cosplayer shared her mind blowing take on Leon. The Korean’s female twist on the Champion will leave fans of the RPG in awe.

Pokemon cosplayer gives Leon a female twist

Leon is the reigning Champion of the Galar region. The undefeated Trainer is a rock star to the people, and is the older brother to the player’s rival, Hop. In the Gen VIII title, players embark on a quest to one day beat the legend.

Cosplayer ‘awesome_basket_’ shared her incredible transformation into the beloved character on Twitter. The artist nailed the Galar Champion’s signature look, re-creating his purple hair which feathers out under his hat.

The Korean wore contacts to capture the his piercing yellow eyes, and creatively used makeup on her face to faithfully create his iconic sideburns and goatee. She also nailed Leon’s red and gold Champion’s Cloak, as well as his black hat which looks like a royal crown.

AwesomeBasket shared another photo to her social media, this time striking an adorable pose as the undefeated Trainer. The artist showed off her black and white striped jersey, which features a sword and shield emblem on the chest.

This isn’t the first time the cosplayer has dressed up as a character from Sword & Shield. In a Twitter post in July, the Korean posted a collage of her costumes of Sword exclusive Gym Leader Bea, Water-type fighter Nessa, and Raihan.

저랑 덕톡하실분😊 소쿠리 탐둬 (｢･ω･)｢ pic.twitter.com/rRGXupA8Fv — 소쿠리 (@awesome_basket_) July 16, 2020

Despite only releasing in November, Sword & Shield has already become the third fastest-selling title in the franchise. It could even eventually pass the current second place title Gold & Silver as it's only 4.8 million sales away from it.

While it initially got off to a rocky start with the announcement of no national Pokedex, the latest Pokemon game has seemed to win over fans and has been a smash hit.