Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer shows why Azula is the best villain

An Avatar cosplayer shared her true-to-life take on The Last Airbender’s Azula. The artist's fiery portrayal of the wicked princess will have fans of the Nickelodeon animation feeling the heat.

Avatar: The Last Airbender made its debut in 2005 on Nickelodeon. Its complex story and groundbreaking use of mature themes made it a hit with viewers around the world.

Bringing one of the show's most popular villains to life, an artist transformed into Princess Azula. She also teamed up with two cosplayers to portray the Fire Nation’s fierce squad.

Avatar cosplayer becomes Azula with her squad

Throughout the series the wicked villain Azula hunts down protagonist Aang and his group. In Book Two, the Fire Nation royalty recruits her childhood friends to form a squad to put down the Avatar for good.

Cosplayer ‘Reyla’ transformed into The Last Airbender character and posted her fiery take on Instagram. Posing in the Princess’s royal armor, the artist used special effects to bring her blue flame to life.

She perfectly mirrored the villain’s iconic black and gold trimmed armor, including her sharp pauldrons that sit on her shoulders. Her outfit is full of detail, including her ornate belt which features the Fire Nation royal crest symbol.

The artist also teamed up with cosplayers ‘rali’ who portrayed Ty Lee, and ‘the_dark_rain’ as Mai to bring Azula’s squad to life. Photographer ‘adenry’ captured the trio as they posed as the deadly Fire Nation fighters.

This isn’t the first time Reyla has dressed up as an Avatar character. In fact, her excellent transformation into Kyoshi warrior Suki was featured in our top 10 best Avatar cosplays list.

The Last Airbender has seen a major revival in pop culture this year, after making its debut on Netflix. Both old fans and new viewers have re-discovered the story of Aang all over again.

In 2020, Avatar celebrated its 15th anniversary. Despite ending in 2008, the Nickelodeon animation has proven to be a classic that new generations continues to fall in love with.