My Hero Academia cosplayer leaps in to save the day as charming Froppy

My Hero Academia cosplays are popping up left, right, and center to celebrate the release of the World Heroes’ Mission movie, but Min’s superb take on Froppy stood out among the rest.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission premiered in Japan on August 6, 2021. It was a smash hit over there, grossing almost $30 million. However, it only hit cinemas in North America and Europe on October 29.

In the lead-up to its release, Min did her best to keep fans and followers hyped.

She cosplayed several popular characters from the series, including Eri, Himiko Toga, and Izuku Midoriya. However, her take on Froppy might be the best one yet.

Min’s Froppy cosplay is perfect from top to bottom. She included everything from the headband and goggles sitting on top of her green hair to the iconic green, white, and black frog-like hero costume and more.

Not only was it a smash hit among her fans, but one of them even claimed it was the best Froppy cosplay ever made.

“My Google told me the best Tsuyu cosplay was made and gave me your page link,” they said. “My Google knows my tastes!”

According to popularity polls, Froppy is the sixth-most popular My Hero Academia character in Japan and the second-most popular character in the United States. So, it’s no surprise that Min’s cosplay was well-received.

