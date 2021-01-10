 My Hero Academia cosplayer glamors enemies as Camie Utsushimi - Dexerto
My Hero Academia cosplayer glamors enemies as Camie Utsushimi

Published: 10/Jan/2021 18:38

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Camie from My Hero Academia anime next to cosplayer.
Bones / Instagram: @kamiko_zero, @__vishn

My Hero Academia

A My Hero Academia cosplayer made waves on Instagram after transforming into popular character, Camie Utsushimi, with a jaw-dropping costume.

My Hero Academia has continued to explode into a cultural phenomena since its debut in 2016. Viewers around the world can’t get enough of its story about a high school that trains teenagers with superpowers called quirks.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the series by bringing one of the show’s most popular characters, Camie Utsushimi. to life. She looks so much like the heroine, it’s almost as if the student has jumped out of the screen.

Screenshot of Camie in my Hero Academia anime.Camie has become a fan-favorite in the wildly popular 2016 hero anime.

My Hero Academia cosplayer shares true-to-life Camie

Camie made her anime debut in Season 3 and has since become a fan-favorite. The powerful heroine heralds from the rival academy Shiketsu High School and her quirk ability is called Glamor. The fierce student is able to emit mist from her mouth which creates illusions.

Popular cosplayer ‘kamiko_zero‘ went viral on Instagram after bringing the beloved character to life. Photographer ‘@__vishn‘ captured the artist posing in Camie’s iconic black leather catsuit with white cuffs.

In the picture, Kamiko perfectly recreates a scene from the anime where Utsushimi introduces herself to Class 1-A of UA High by tipping her cap. The cosplayer grabs on to the prop hat, emblazoned with a metal S, which is her academy’s logo.

The cosplayer also mirrored Camie’s battle stance from the anime in another close-up shot on social media. Hand on her chin, the artist readies to release her Glamour mist which will leave foes confused with hallucinations.

Despite originally coming out in 2014 as a manga, My Hero Academia has found worldwide success years later after being adapted into an anime by Studio Bones.

In April, the animated series wrapped up its fourth arc. Those looking to catch up in time before Season 5 drops can watch all episodes now on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Cosplay

Persona 5 cosplayer wows fans with perfect Makoto Niijima

Published: 10/Jan/2021 13:07

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer togasthighs next to Makoto from Persona 5
Atlus / Twitter: togasthighs

Persona 5

After ‘Makoto’ trended on Twitter, over a thousand people stumbled across one Persona 5 cosplayer’s take on Makoto Niijima, with fans loving how closely she mimicked the original character.

While the Persona Franchise began in 1996, it began its peak of popularity later in 2016 with the critically acclaimed Persona 5 arriving on Playstation 3 and 4.

The role-playing game by Atlus takes place in modern Tokyo, where a group of high school students awake to the realization they have special powers, together becoming a group of secret vigilantes known as the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, who explore a mysterious world known as the Metaverse.

Atlus - Persona 5Persona 5 launching in 2016 marked the longest break in series history after an eight-year gap between core releases.

Each character has a physical manifestation of their psyche known as titular ‘Personas’ which allow them to fight back against enemies called Shadows.

One such character is Makoto Niijima, Shujin Academy’s student council president who is also the Phantom Thief. Her school uniform look is simple but classy and remains a hugely popular aesthetic among fans and cosplayers alike.

After Makoto started trending randomly on Twitter, Cosplayer togasthighs had a wave of people finding their version of the fan-favorite character, and it’s safe to say that people loved their perfect recreation, sending lots of praise their way.

Their hair matches up with Makoto’s perfectly, the blunt bob a flattering chocolate brown, with a thin braid laid across the top of the head for that extra bit of detail.

Their eyes are a captivating deep red, and along with the thick eyelashes give a fascinating animated edge to the cosplay. The white longsleeve turtleneck matched with the black pinafore shirt captures that studious look, and is an uncanny match to the original outfit.

Fans of the Persona franchise were obsessed with the look, flooding togasthighs’ post with positive comments. “I don’t know how u made Makoto more elegant, but you did it,” one commenter said, another writing, “one of the best Makoto cosplays I’ve seen.”

The fantastic cosplay got over 2000 likes on Twitter, and for good reason.

Togasthighs brought Makoto to life with their precise skills in a super accurate Persona 5 cosplay.