My Hero Academia cosplayer glamors enemies as Camie Utsushimi - Dexerto

A My Hero Academia cosplayer made waves on Instagram after transforming into popular character, Camie Utsushimi, with a jaw-dropping costume.

My Hero Academia has continued to explode into a cultural phenomena since its debut in 2016. Viewers around the world can’t get enough of its story about a high school that trains teenagers with superpowers called quirks.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the series by bringing one of the show’s most popular characters, Camie Utsushimi. to life. She looks so much like the heroine, it’s almost as if the student has jumped out of the screen.

My Hero Academia cosplayer shares true-to-life Camie

Camie made her anime debut in Season 3 and has since become a fan-favorite. The powerful heroine heralds from the rival academy Shiketsu High School and her quirk ability is called Glamor. The fierce student is able to emit mist from her mouth which creates illusions.

Popular cosplayer ‘kamiko_zero‘ went viral on Instagram after bringing the beloved character to life. Photographer ‘@__vishn‘ captured the artist posing in Camie’s iconic black leather catsuit with white cuffs.

Read More: Demon Slayer cosplayer steals hearts as Mitsuri Kanroji



In the picture, Kamiko perfectly recreates a scene from the anime where Utsushimi introduces herself to Class 1-A of UA High by tipping her cap. The cosplayer grabs on to the prop hat, emblazoned with a metal S, which is her academy’s logo.

The cosplayer also mirrored Camie’s battle stance from the anime in another close-up shot on social media. Hand on her chin, the artist readies to release her Glamour mist which will leave foes confused with hallucinations.

Despite originally coming out in 2014 as a manga, My Hero Academia has found worldwide success years later after being adapted into an anime by Studio Bones.

Read More: Darling in the Franxx cosplayer wows as Zero Two



In April, the animated series wrapped up its fourth arc. Those looking to catch up in time before Season 5 drops can watch all episodes now on Crunchyroll and Funimation.