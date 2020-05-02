My Hero Academia cosplayer gives Izuku Midoriya adorable female twist

A talented My Hero Academia cosplayer went viral after she brought protagonist Izuku Midoriya to life with a female twist. The artist's adorable costume will melt fans' hearts.

Very few animes have rocked the world like My Hero Academia has. Ever since its 2016 debut, the series about a high school that trains teenagers with powers called 'quirks' has become a worldwide phenomena.

Its varied cast of characters has also made it a massive hit with cosplayers. One incredibly skilled artist transformed herself into the show's protagonist, and will leave viewers in awe with her unique take.

Cosplayer shares adorable take on Izuku Midoriya

The story follows a teenager named Midoriya, who is born quirkless. However, his fate turns around when he's given powers by the Number One Hero in the world, All Might, who becomes his teacher at U.A. High.

Cosplayer Brooklyn 'honeyrabbiit' shared her take on the MHA protagonist, and stunned with her incredibly detailed costume. Photographer 'javier_perez_photography' captured her posing as the anime hero.

In the series, Izuku's superhero name is Deku, and initially his quirk is so strong that he can only channel it through a single finger – which the artist perfectly depicts.

Brooklyn's spin on the character is adorable, capturing his messy green hair with a red ribbon on top. In another shot, fans get a full glimpse of her outfit, and it's incredibly faithful to the show.

The cosplayer created his green and black trimmed bodysuit, as well as his signature respirator that he wears around his neck. She even nailed his belt pouches, and iconic red shoes.

The artist shared more photos of her cosplay on Instagram, and went viral with over 5k likes. In what could have been an image from out of the manga, Brooklyn channels Izuku Midoriya getting ready to battle.

My Hero Academia originally made its debut as a manga in the popular Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2014. However, its anime adaption by studio Bones made it a household name in the medium.

The series just wrapped up its fourth season, and for everything we know so far about the show's return, check out our guide here. Viewers wanting to catch up can watch all episodes on Crunchyroll and Funimation.