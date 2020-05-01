Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer rules the Fire Nation as Azula

Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Azula was brought to life by a cosplayer’s fiery take on the iconic villain. The artist transformed herself into the Fire Nation princess and will wow fans with her scorching blue flames.

Avatar first aired on Nickelodeon in 2005, and became a cultural phenomena for the animation network. The series centered around a monk named Aang who could bend the elements of earth, water, air, and fire.

A cosplayer became the show’s popular villain princess Azula, and brought her firebending skills to life with stunning photography. The artist’s faithful depiction of the character is one of the best we’ve ever seen.

Cosplayer brings Avatar's Azula to life

Azula serves as the main antagonist for most of the series. The ruthless villain stops at nothing to hunt down the Avatar, and is a serious threat to the protagonist. Her firebending is so deadly, her fire burns blue.

Talented artist ‘crystalprismcosplay’ recreated the character’s fiery skills by teaming up with photographer ‘seekcosplay.’ The cosplayer struck a pose depicting her fighting stance from the animation.

The Last Airbender villain’s flames are brought to life with incredible editing by ‘chibi.chrissy.’ Crystal captures the character’s striking gold eyes, as she mimics the firebender's terrifying stare.

In another photo on her Instagram, the cosplayer gave followers a full view of the work that went into creating the outfit. She nailed the villain's Fire Nation royal attire, which includes her black and gold trimmed armor, and her signature belt.

What could easily be mistaken for a scene from out of the show, 'vaughn.photography.nashville' captured the artist extending her hands out in the character's bending style. The special effects used to create Azula's fire tie the whole thing together.

Crystal uploaded more pictures of her work on social media, this time channeling the rage of the princess. Holding out both hands, her iconic blue flames rise to terrifying proportions.

The Last Airbender celebrated its 15th anniversary earlier in 2020, as the groundbreaking animation aired its last episode in 2008. Despite its end, the series continues to grow in popularity.

Avatar fans have a lot to be excited for though, as Netflix announced that they are bringing the show back in the form of a live-action drama. For everything we know so far about the project, check out our guide here.