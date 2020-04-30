Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer shows dark side with viral Marnie video

A talented Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer went viral when she transformed into Marnie in an incredible video. The artist brought the Spikemuth rival to life with an insanely accurate costume.

Pokemon entered its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in November 2019. The newest entry in the long-running franchise saw players exploring the Galar region, which was largely influenced by locations in the U.K.

A cosplayer shared her take on one of the game’s top characters Marnie. The artist’s incredibly detailed costume brings the trainer to life like you've never seen before. Her perfect depiction will leave fans in awe.

Sword & Shield cosplayer transforms into Marnie

The rival’s rock influenced style and determined personality have been a big hit with fans. The Spikemuth trainer challenges the player throughout the story, and specializes in Dark/Poison types.

Cosplayer ‘hackee_chan’ shared her true-to-life costume of the character, and looks as if she’s jumped from out of the screen. Sporting her iconic black and grey twin pony-tail hair, she has us seeing double!

Not only does she perfectly re-create the character's punk aesthetic, she channels Marnie’s attitude by gripping her leather jacket. The artist absolutely nailed her unique look which has made her a favorite among players.

Hackee shared more photos of her costume on Instagram, giving a better view of how detailed her work is. She captured the trainer’s signature choker necklace, her red hair ribbons, and even the triangle patterns on her pink dress.

To tie the whole thing together, she perfectly mimicked the character’s signature pose straight from out of the RPG while holding an adorable Pikachu plush. Although in Sword & Shield, Marnie’s main is a Morpeko – but we aren’t complaining.

The cosplay artist went viral when she uploaded a video while dressed up as the character. In the clip, Hackee incredibly portrays her facial expressions to perfection. At the time of writing, the post has over 11k views.

Sword & Shield was a smash hit for Nintendo, selling over six million units worldwide in its opening weekend alone. The popularity of the latest title doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Trainers have a lot to be excited for in 2020, as the game is getting its first DLC titled The Isle of Armor at the end of June. The expansion pass also includes another add on called The Crown Tundra which should be dropping in the Fall.