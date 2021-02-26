LoL cosplayer's epic transformation into the Ruined King Viego goes viral - Dexerto

League of Legends cosplay star ‘Taryn’ has gone viral yet again, but not for his Sett. This time, he’s taken on Viego, League’s Ruined King, and his cosplay has got everyone’s attention.

Taryn is somewhat of a cosplaying god in the League of Legends community. Known for his amazing Sett cosplays ⁠— which we’ve covered before ⁠— everyone is always keeping their eyes on the cosplayer for his next big project.

Now, he’s finally unveiled it, and it’s taken everyone by storm. It was only a matter of time, really, but Taryn has finally released a Viego cosplay to end all others.

Every possible detail of the Ruined King you could think of, Taryn designed it. First of all, let’s talk about the clothing, because it’s spectacular.

The torn robe looks spectacular, fitting perfectly just like Viego’s. Not only that, but the make-up is done to perfection too ⁠— from the green eyes, to the hole in his chest, and the hair too.

That’s not to mention his huge iron gauntlet and the Blade of the Ruined King to go with it too. There’s so many amazing things about Taryn’s Viego cosplay that it’s just better to look and admire, rather than talk about it.

“Since he was introduced as a champion with the Ruination trailer I was totally in love with the character design and his lore,” he said on Reddit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARYN (@taryn_cosplay)

Taryn worked with Riot to create the cosplay, and it apparently took 17 days all up to create from scratch.

His hard work has paid off though. It’s gone massively viral on social media, Rioters from around the world have swooned over it, and it’s even been featured in the League of Legends client.

It’s only a matter of time before Taryn turns around another amazing League of Legends cosplay, so get ready to be blown away yet again soon.