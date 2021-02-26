 LoL cosplayer's epic transformation into the Ruined King Viego goes viral - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

LoL cosplayer’s epic transformation into the Ruined King Viego goes viral

Published: 26/Feb/2021 5:58

by Andrew Amos
Instagram: taryn_cosplay / Riot Games

Share

Viego

League of Legends cosplay star ‘Taryn’ has gone viral yet again, but not for his Sett. This time, he’s taken on Viego, League’s Ruined King, and his cosplay has got everyone’s attention.

Taryn is somewhat of a cosplaying god in the League of Legends community. Known for his amazing Sett cosplays ⁠— which we’ve covered before ⁠— everyone is always keeping their eyes on the cosplayer for his next big project.

Now, he’s finally unveiled it, and it’s taken everyone by storm. It was only a matter of time, really, but Taryn has finally released a Viego cosplay to end all others.

Viego, the Ruined King, arrives in League of Legends this patch.
Riot Games
Viego has taken League of Legends by storm, but Taryn’s cosplay has added another level.

Every possible detail of the Ruined King you could think of, Taryn designed it. First of all, let’s talk about the clothing, because it’s spectacular.

The torn robe looks spectacular, fitting perfectly just like Viego’s. Not only that, but the make-up is done to perfection too ⁠— from the green eyes, to the hole in his chest, and the hair too.

That’s not to mention his huge iron gauntlet and the Blade of the Ruined King to go with it too. There’s so many amazing things about Taryn’s Viego cosplay that it’s just better to look and admire, rather than talk about it.

“Since he was introduced as a champion with the Ruination trailer I was totally in love with the character design and his lore,” he said on Reddit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TARYN (@taryn_cosplay)

Taryn worked with Riot to create the cosplay, and it apparently took 17 days all up to create from scratch.

His hard work has paid off though. It’s gone massively viral on social media, Rioters from around the world have swooned over it, and it’s even been featured in the League of Legends client.

It’s only a matter of time before Taryn turns around another amazing League of Legends cosplay, so get ready to be blown away yet again soon.

Cosplay

Resident Evil Village cosplayer captivates fans as tall vampire lady Alcina Dimitrescu

Published: 24/Feb/2021 18:50

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of tall vampire lady from Resident Evil Village next to cosplayer.
Capcom / Instagram: @rgtcandy, @milliganvick

Share

Resident Evil Village

A Resident Evil Village cosplayer shared her mind-blowing true-to-life take on Alcina Dimitrescu. The talented artist brought the viral tall vampire lady to life with an insanely accurate costume.

Ever since her reveal in January 2021, the internet can’t get enough of the “tall vampire lady” that starred in Resident Evil Village’s trailer. Despite being the villain of the upcoming PlayStation 5 title, fans can’t get enough of the towering antagonist.

A cosplayer celebrated Alcina Dimitrescu by transforming into her with an incredibly detailed outfit. The artist’s perfect recreation is so accurate, it’s almost as if the terrifying character has walked right out of the screen and into real life.

Screenshot of Alcina Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village trailer.
YouTube: Capcom
The tall vampire has become a viral hit with fans.

Resident Evil cosplayer becomes tall vampire lady

Alcina’s explosion in popularity not only took many players by surprise, but Capcom itself was caught off guard by the internet’s obsession over the new villain. I mean, what’s not to love? The incredibly fierce antagonist has a unique design and looks badass the first time her towering height is revealed.

Prolific cosplayer Galina ‘rgtcandy‘ Zhukovskaya made waves on Instagram after sharing her faithful costume of the vampire on February 15. The artist perfectly recreated the antagonist’s iconic white silk pleated dress, as well as her signature large hat which hangs over her eyes.

Photographer Victoria ‘milliganvick‘ not only captured Galina as she posed as Dimitrescu but also helped the artist mirror Alcina’s look by meticulously applying makeup. This is easily one of the best portrayals of the tall vampire lady we have ever seen and it will be sure to capture fans’ hearts.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the talented duo also portrayed an iconic scene from the demo where Alcina emerges from a locked door and grabs Ethan. The 1:1 re-creation is chilling to say the least, as it brings the game to life like never before.

Resident Evil Village will make its debut on next-gen consoles and PC on May 7, 2021. The new entry in the popular survival-horror franchise will be the eighth in the series and will continue the design of 7 by using a first-person point of view.

While fans can’t seem to get enough of vampire Alcina Dimitrescu right now, it may be a different tune once the terrifying villain is chasing players down during the title’s epic story. One thing is for certain, though – the towering antagonist is already an icon in the genre.