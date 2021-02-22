League of Legends cosplayer swings her moonblade as Dragonslayer Diana

A brilliant League of Legends cosplayer astonished fans with her phenomenal version of Dragonslayer Diana, which is considered one of the best hero and skin combinations.

Diana is one of the most iconic champions in League of Legends. Players are drawn to her for many reasons. Some love her fascinating moonblade and unique skillset. Others like the fact she’s almost always an excellent mid-lane pick, especially in the current meta.

However, if you want to make her even more enticing, look no further than her epic Dragonslayer skin. It changes her into a more fantasy-themed warrior.

Sometimes it’s not enough for League of Legends players to spam pick the champion they love. Sometimes, they want to transform themselves into them, if only for some photographs or a special event.

xJayCosplay is one of those people. She set the internet on fire after posting a picture of her wearing a premium-looking Dragonslayer Diana cosplay. It was so well-received, even the official League of Legends account retweeted it. It doesn’t get much better than that.

“Dragon Slayer Diana Sparkles,” she wrote. “Photo taken by JMW_PHOTOGRAPHY_59 on Instagram.”

The cosplay looks insane. It captures every little detail about the skin from head to toe, including the intertwined gold, purple, and pink shades on the armor, as well as the horned helmet and white hair tied into a long ponytail.

The highlight, however, is the moonblade. It looks so good, and you’d be forgiven for thinking she plucked it right out of the game. It’s almost the same size as her entire body, which is insane.

All in all, it’s one of the most awesome League cosplays we’ve ever seen.