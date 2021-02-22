Logo
League of Legends cosplayer swings her moonblade as Dragonslayer Diana

Published: 22/Feb/2021 7:22

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
League of Legends Dragonslayer Diana Cosplay
Twitter: xJayCosplay / Riot Games

Diana

A brilliant League of Legends cosplayer astonished fans with her phenomenal version of Dragonslayer Diana, which is considered one of the best hero and skin combinations.

Diana is one of the most iconic champions in League of Legends. Players are drawn to her for many reasons. Some love her fascinating moonblade and unique skillset. Others like the fact she’s almost always an excellent mid-lane pick, especially in the current meta.

However, if you want to make her even more enticing, look no further than her epic Dragonslayer skin. It changes her into a more fantasy-themed warrior.

Dragonslayer Diana cosplay League of Legends
Riot Games
The Dragonslayer Diana skin adds a whole new model and aesthetic to the popular champion.

Sometimes it’s not enough for League of Legends players to spam pick the champion they love. Sometimes, they want to transform themselves into them, if only for some photographs or a special event.

xJayCosplay is one of those people. She set the internet on fire after posting a picture of her wearing a premium-looking Dragonslayer Diana cosplay. It was so well-received, even the official League of Legends account retweeted it. It doesn’t get much better than that.

“Dragon Slayer Diana Sparkles,” she wrote. “Photo taken by JMW_PHOTOGRAPHY_59 on Instagram.”

The cosplay looks insane. It captures every little detail about the skin from head to toe, including the intertwined gold, purple, and pink shades on the armor, as well as the horned helmet and white hair tied into a long ponytail.

The highlight, however, is the moonblade. It looks so good, and you’d be forgiven for thinking she plucked it right out of the game. It’s almost the same size as her entire body, which is insane.

All in all, it’s one of the most awesome League cosplays we’ve ever seen.

Cosplay

Danganronpa cosplayer creates perfect outfit of gamer Chiaki Nanami

Published: 21/Feb/2021 18:13 Updated: 21/Feb/2021 18:31

by Georgina Smith
Chiaki from Daganronpa next to cosplayer juniper_stars
Spike Chunsoft / Instagram: juniper_stars

Danganronpa

Danganronpa character Chiaki Nanami has been perfectly recreated by a talented cosplayer on Instagram and TikTok, breathing life into the Ultimate Gamer with a series of brilliant images.

The first installment of the visual novel game Danganronpa, Trigger Happy Havoc, was released in 2010, and since then there have been several more games added to the franchise, along with an anime series adaptation.

The game has a huge following, particularly in the cosplay community, as the character design is so unique and bold that it offers a lot of scope for recreating the costumes in interesting ways.

Danganronpa Trigger Happy Havoc cover
Spike Chunsoft
The first game of the series was Trigger happy Havoc.

Each game has a similar premise: the characters must escape the hellish school in which they are trapped, Hope’s Peak Academy, by killing another classmate and getting away with it. The gruesome plot is overseen by a sadistic robot bear, Monokuma, who is even referenced in some of the characters’ outfits.

Chiaki Nanami is labeled as the ‘Ultimate Gamer’ in the series, and as her name suggests, she is obsessed with games. This is a trait that cosplayer juniper_stars made sure to highlight in their stunning recreation of the character, looking every bit the part of the gamer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juniper (@juniper_stars)

Their white blonde hair falls in a bob that just brushes their shoulders, with the ends flicked out to the side in a cute style that exactly replicates Chiaki’s locks.

The forest green blazer with contrasting pink trims matches the green trim along with the buttons of their blouse, along with the delicate pink ribbon hanging from their neck. In their TikToks, we can see that the hood even matches Chiaki’s original costume.

@juni_stars

Happy Valentine’s Day!! Send me some valentines applications 💕😼 #chiakinanami #xyzbca

♬ yOu cHiaKiD iN tHe wRoNg nEiGhBoUrHoOd – crybaby!

Juniper_stars’ makeup has been expertly applied, a flawless base topped with a pink blush and bright lips that pull the whole look together.

The lighting in the images and videos is also stunning, with the rainbow fragments adding an extra dimension to the look, tying in with the saturated colors on both the face and throughout the outfit.

This recreation of Chiaki was excellently done, and the cosplayer’s hard work clearly paid off in this real-life version of the character.