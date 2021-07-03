LoL cosplayer relishes the spirit of the hunt as Spirit Blossom Kindred

MissKuruta left her fans speechless with an out-of-this-world transformation into one of League of Legends’ most adorable champion and skin combinations, Spirit Blossom Kindred.

Kindred is arguably the most unique champion in League of Legends. It’s comprised of two entities, Lamb and Wolf. The former moves and attacks while the latter is involved in some abilities but cannot be targeted by foes.

Normally, it looks like an intimidating and eerie figure based on its default skin. However, the Spirit Blossom skin turns it into a charming purple-haired spirit huntress accompanied by her adorable-yet-menacing pet wolf.

For that reason, Spirit Blossom Kindred has become a popular choice among cosplayers, including MissKuruta.

Advertisement

“Kindred is one of my favorite League champs!” she told Dexerto. “I love the background of this character and its design.”

“I’ve always wanted to cosplay it, but I didn’t really like the idea of dressing as a lamb, to be accurate. So, when the Spirit Blossom Kindred skin turned her into a cute girl, I wanted to cosplay it as soon as possible!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MissKuruta Cosplay (@misskuruta)

MissKuruta also said she made the bow, mask, and hooves by herself.

“Crafting the props is my favorite part of cosplay,” she added. “It was my first time making hooves, and I had so much fun. They turned out really realistic. I’m really proud of them!”

Advertisement

Read More: League of Legends cosplayer saves allies as Star Guardian Soraka

And so she should be. The entire piece turned out great, and her fans cannot get enough of it. They heaped praise in the form of comments and likes and described it as “amazing” and “perfect,” and we couldn’t agree more.

Funnily enough, the most challenging part of the cosplay had nothing to do with the crafting process.

Instead, it was the conditions surrounding the photoshoot. “It was really hot outside, and I can’t stand hot temperatures!” she laughed.

Fortunately, her efforts to brave the scorching heat weren’t made in vain. Thanks to the sunshine and neon-blue sky, the pictures turned out great. They helped make the cosplay look more vibrant than it already was.

Advertisement

If you’d like to see more of MissKuruta’s work, you can check out her socials here.