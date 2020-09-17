League of Legends cosplayer perfectly mimics LeBlanc’s Coven outfit

Popular cosplayer Sofia 'Paperwings_xd' has left League of Legends fans impressed yet again, this time pulling off an incredibly accurate cosplay of the new LeBlanc Coven skin.

With over 150 champions to choose from, League of Legends has plenty of unique characters for fans to recreate through art or cosplay.

However, the mid lane assassin, LeBlanc might be one of the flashiest champions there is in League, and has been a staple pick in-game for top players like Faker and Febiven, in recent years.

While LeBlanc is regularly seen in the League of Legends meta, she is not a champion that too many have cosplayed, as her unique style and outfits can prove to be quite challenging to remake.

Although one League cosplayer, Paperwings_xd, did not shy away from the task, deciding to tackle LeBlanc's latest "Coven" skin and sharing her impressive attempt online.

Paperwings received tons of support and praise for her attention to detail, when sharing her efforts on Reddit and Instagram, revealing that she had gone all out, mirroring the deceptive mage's crown and collar in her cosplay.

Paperwings also mimicked LeBlanc with identical makeup and eye contacts to complete the look, before revealing just how much work had to be done for this cosplay.

“Since the skin was released, I really wanted to cosplay her and now I finally finished her." she admitted. "It was a ton of work to glue and cut each feather individually.”

The popular cosplayer has previously impressed League of Legends fans with other incredible champion cosplays such as her recent take on Star Guardian Syndra.

Some of her other cosplays include champions like Miss Fortune, Ahri, Nidalee, and more, as she continues her trend of bringing these League of Legends characters to life.