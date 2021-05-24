League of Legends cosplayer lets inner beast run wild as ferocious Nidalee - Dexerto

Sophie Valentine, a popular cosplayer and model from Argentina, let her inner beast run wild with a spectacular transformation into League of Legends’ iconic champion, Nidalee, the Bestial Huntress.

League of Legends fans rejoice. A multi-talented cosplayer has wowed fans with another incredible piece, and this time, it’s all about Nidalee. The beloved jungle champion is one of the oldest on the roster. She was the first to have more than four abilities and the first to feature a transformation ability.

Nidalee isn’t considered to be a top-tier pick in the current meta. However, she’s still a popular choice thanks to her useful abilities, high skill-cap, satisfying playstyle, and dedicated fans. The master tracker has something for everyone.

Sophie Valentine, also known as ‘sophiegamergirl‘ on Instagram, boasts more than 100,000 followers thanks to her mind-blowing cosplays. She has stunned them many times before, particularly with her takes on Katarina, Miss Fortune, and Spirit Blossom Ahri.

Now, she’s done it again with her wild take on Nidalee. It’s got everything from the huntresses leather and fur outfit to the trademark spear and primal bling. And she didn’t forget about the face paint and free-flowing hairstyle, either.

“They will fear the wild. Nidalee is here! I hope you like it and leave your love,” she said. And her cosplay fans absolutely did, with more than 8,500 likes and plenty of compliments in her Instagram comments to boot.

Sophie puts in a colossal effort in all of her cosplays. It really shines through in the quality and attention to detail, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Her fans absolutely loved it, and we do too. If you want to check out some of her other epic cosplays, you can find them all on her Instagram profile by clicking here.