League of Legends cosplayer blooms like a flower as Spirit Blossom Ahri

Published: 17/Jan/2021 6:59

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
League of Legends Spirit Blossom Ahri Cosplay
Faid Eyren / Riot Games

Ahri

Spirit Blossom Ahri is one of the most vibrant champion and skin combinations in League of Legends, but rather than trying to imagine how awesome she’d look in the real world, a cosplayer named Faid Eyren made it happen.

League of Legends characters all have a unique look and vibe. However, it’s hard to name one more fascinating than Ahri, the Nine-Tailed Fox. She is a part of an animal-like race called Vastaya. They descended from enlightened mortals that harnessed power from the spirit realm.

Ahri has that power too. Her abilities revolve around reshaping magic into orbs of raw energy. She’s also technically a Nine-Tailed Fox, with nine tails flaring out from her backside.

League of Legends Spirit Blossom Ahri Cosplay
Riot Games
Ahri, the Nine-Tailed Fox, has one of the best-looking character models in the game.

Ahri’s default skin looks fantastic. However, Spirit Blossom Ahri looks even better. It has a more floral and mystical appearance, complete with pink hair, bright blue tails, and a majestic white and pink kimono.

Faid Eyren is a brilliant cosplayer from Ukraine. In the past, she’s dressed up as everything from Demon Slayer’s Shinobu Kocho to Sword Art’s Asuna Yuuki. Now, she’s brought Spirit Blossom Ahri to life.

“Every spirit forgets itself eventually, but I’m always on their horizon,” she said. “Finally, I’m happy to show you the result of our collaboration with @cosplaysky! I fell in love with this amazing costume immediately! It’s not just super beautiful, but very convenient to wear. It fits perfectly!”

 

The costume, which was designed and tailor-made by cosplaysky, is stunning from head to toe. But there’s no denying that Faid Eyren wore it well and made it look like the real deal. 

Let’s not forget about ears from lulu_cosplayer and the photography edits from gaerwen_art, either, which rounded it off nicely.

It’s hard to pull off Spirit Blossom Ahri since it’s one of the most majestic-looking skins in the game. However, Faid Eyren nailed it, and the overwhelming support and praise from her fans prove it.

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer looks graceful as Art Nouveau Toph

Published: 16/Jan/2021 7:14

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Avatar: The Last Airbender Toph Cosplay
@emmajiqrubini / Nickelodeon

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans love Toph for her tomboyish vibe despite being raised like a princess, but a brilliant cosplayer managed to capture her elegant side by creating a refined version of her usual outfit.

The heroes in Avatar: The Last Airbender all bring something unique to the table. However, Toph is particularly remarkable because she managed to become an earth-bending master despite being blind since birth.

Initially, she wanted to prove to her parents that blindness didn’t make her weak. But she became one of the most powerful characters in the show and a valuable Team Avatar member.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Toph Cosplay
Nickelodeon
Toph Beifong turned her back on a sheltered childhood to become a powerful earth-bender.

Toph is a popular choice among cosplayers too. But while we’ve seen everything from her traditional get-up to an elegant dress she once wore, it’s hard to find one more unique than Emma J.I.Q Rubini’s Art Nouveau Toph.

“You see nothing once, and you’ve seen it a thousand times,” she said, referring to a quote. “Y’all remember when we used to have cons? I’m so happy I went to Katsucon this year since it ended up being the only one I went to.”

“Here’s the cosplay I made for it,” she added. “Art Nouveau Toph! I am incredibly proud of the work I put into it, and I’m happy I got to wear it to such a pretty con! One day maybe I’ll wear it again.”

Emma managed to capture all the crucial elements of Toph’s everyday outfit. It includes the green and beige garments, the hairstyle tucked under a headband with a flower, and of course, contact lenses to match her eyes.

However, she’s added some exotic details in line with a style known as Art Nouveau. It combines elegantly woven tapestries with encrusted jewels and other bits and pieces to add some class.

Cosplayers and their fans know how much time and effort it takes to re-create an outfit faithfully. However, it takes creativity, talent, and courage to add your flair. Emma nailed it, and the thousands of likes she’s getting are a testament to that.