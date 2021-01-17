League of Legends cosplayer blooms like a flower as Spirit Blossom Ahri

Spirit Blossom Ahri is one of the most vibrant champion and skin combinations in League of Legends, but rather than trying to imagine how awesome she’d look in the real world, a cosplayer named Faid Eyren made it happen.

League of Legends characters all have a unique look and vibe. However, it’s hard to name one more fascinating than Ahri, the Nine-Tailed Fox. She is a part of an animal-like race called Vastaya. They descended from enlightened mortals that harnessed power from the spirit realm.

Ahri has that power too. Her abilities revolve around reshaping magic into orbs of raw energy. She’s also technically a Nine-Tailed Fox, with nine tails flaring out from her backside.

Ahri’s default skin looks fantastic. However, Spirit Blossom Ahri looks even better. It has a more floral and mystical appearance, complete with pink hair, bright blue tails, and a majestic white and pink kimono.

Faid Eyren is a brilliant cosplayer from Ukraine. In the past, she’s dressed up as everything from Demon Slayer’s Shinobu Kocho to Sword Art’s Asuna Yuuki. Now, she’s brought Spirit Blossom Ahri to life.

“Every spirit forgets itself eventually, but I’m always on their horizon,” she said. “Finally, I’m happy to show you the result of our collaboration with @cosplaysky! I fell in love with this amazing costume immediately! It’s not just super beautiful, but very convenient to wear. It fits perfectly!”

The costume, which was designed and tailor-made by cosplaysky, is stunning from head to toe. But there’s no denying that Faid Eyren wore it well and made it look like the real deal.

Let’s not forget about ears from lulu_cosplayer and the photography edits from gaerwen_art, either, which rounded it off nicely.

It’s hard to pull off Spirit Blossom Ahri since it’s one of the most majestic-looking skins in the game. However, Faid Eyren nailed it, and the overwhelming support and praise from her fans prove it.