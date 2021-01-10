Logo
Cosplay

League of Legends cosplayer has fans hooked with perfect Thresh outfit

Published: 10/Jan/2021 23:11

by Andrew Amos
Thresh cosplay in League of Legends
Riot Games / Instagram: riancyd

Share

It’s hard to imbue the spirit of Thresh on planet Earth. The Shadow Isles spirit and the custodian of many of Runeterra’s souls has a way of torturing their eternal existence. However, one cosplayer has managed to recreate the Chain Warden in the most perfect form possible.

Thresh’s intricate design doesn’t lend itself to being a cosplay favorite. While many people love playing the Chain Warden down in the bot lane in League of Legends, he’s not one to venture outside the bounds of Runeterra.

While many have tried ⁠— and been somewhat successful ⁠— we don’t think there’s been a better design than the one done up by Indonesian cosplayer ‘riancyd’.

Riot Games, Twitch
Riot Games, Twitch
Thresh’s intricate design makes him a cosplayer’s nightmare, unless you’re Rian.

Rian called it their “best costume [from] League of Legends,” and we’d agree. The Indonesian has managed to bring the Chain Warden out of the Shadow Isles, ready to reap souls here on Earth.

They didn’t forget a single detail. Rian curated a sickle and soul lantern for Thresh ⁠— two of his most important props. But looking at the dress from head to toe is perfect. He created a wraith mask to wear to emulate Thresh’s, and the robes are pixel-perfect.

It’s not just the big things either. Small details, like the carvings across Thresh’s boots and sickle are perfectly in place. If you’re a Thresh main, this is one cosplay you’d want to see at a convention.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rian CYD Cosplay (@riancyd)

The craziest thing? The cosplay isn’t even for Rian. The costume maker is designing the Thresh outfit for someone else as part of a commission. However, that didn’t stop Rian from doing a proportion test before sending it out.

Hopefully, the lucky recipient does put it to use and takes it out in public once conventions start back up again. We will be hunting for them ourselves so we can get a photo with such an amazing cosplay!

Cosplay

My Hero Academia cosplayer glamors enemies as Camie Utsushimi

Published: 10/Jan/2021 18:38

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Camie from My Hero Academia anime next to cosplayer.
Bones / Instagram: @kamiko_zero, @__vishn

Share

My Hero Academia

A My Hero Academia cosplayer made waves on Instagram after transforming into popular character, Camie Utsushimi, with a jaw-dropping costume.

My Hero Academia has continued to explode into a cultural phenomena since its debut in 2016. Viewers around the world can’t get enough of its story about a high school that trains teenagers with superpowers called quirks.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the series by bringing one of the show’s most popular characters, Camie Utsushimi. to life. She looks so much like the heroine, it’s almost as if the student has jumped out of the screen.

Screenshot of Camie in my Hero Academia anime.Camie has become a fan-favorite in the wildly popular 2016 hero anime.

My Hero Academia cosplayer shares true-to-life Camie

Camie made her anime debut in Season 3 and has since become a fan-favorite. The powerful heroine heralds from the rival academy Shiketsu High School and her quirk ability is called Glamor. The fierce student is able to emit mist from her mouth which creates illusions.

Popular cosplayer ‘kamiko_zero‘ went viral on Instagram after bringing the beloved character to life. Photographer ‘@__vishn‘ captured the artist posing in Camie’s iconic black leather catsuit with white cuffs.

In the picture, Kamiko perfectly recreates a scene from the anime where Utsushimi introduces herself to Class 1-A of UA High by tipping her cap. The cosplayer grabs on to the prop hat, emblazoned with a metal S, which is her academy’s logo.

The cosplayer also mirrored Camie’s battle stance from the anime in another close-up shot on social media. Hand on her chin, the artist readies to release her Glamour mist which will leave foes confused with hallucinations.

Despite originally coming out in 2014 as a manga, My Hero Academia has found worldwide success years later after being adapted into an anime by Studio Bones.

In April, the animated series wrapped up its fourth arc. Those looking to catch up in time before Season 5 drops can watch all episodes now on Crunchyroll and Funimation.