Genshin Impact cosplayer strikes fear as ominous Scaramouche

Scaramouche is a mysterious character in Genshin Impact, but that’s what draws fans and cosplayers alike to him. Ichirinsan has put an amazing spin on the Harbinger though, striking fear into the hearts of fans with their great cosplay.

Scaramouche is one of the more ominous members of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers. While he doesn’t rank the highest, his random and often powerful ⁠appearances through the game’s main story strike fear into even the most seasoned Traveler.

Despite that though, Scaramouche has a strong fandom within the Genshin Impact community, with the skirmisher’s elusiveness being part of his charm.

Advertisement

That’s what has drawn cosplayers like ‘ichirinsan’ to dressing up as the Harbinger. A massive Genshin Impact fan judging by their past cosplays, including a stunning rendition of Xiao, Rin has blown fans away with their take on Scaramouche.

Dressed up in his traditional Inazuman garb, Rin captured the spirit of the ominous Scaramouche perfectly.

Read More: Genshin Impact cosplayer explodes onto Teyvat as adorable Klee

While that includes the robe and assorted ornaments, a big part of the outfit is his hat, and she made it look stunning. With the veil all around, as well as the intricate hanging accessories, it definitely steals the show with the level of detail.

Advertisement

It was also the hardest part of the cosplay: “My head had a workout with this hat. Please no more hat characters for me,” she said on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rin (@ichirinsan)

However, it seems the pain was worth it as thousands of Genshin Impact fans have fallen in love with Rin’s Scaramouche cosplay. The amount of support even caught them by surprise.

“Thank you all so so much for supporting my Scaramouche post, I didn’t expect to have so much traction with that,” she added in a follow-up post, showcasing more photos of them in “Inazuma” (well, that’s what the tag on the post says).

Advertisement

With Eula, Kaeya, Kujou Sara, Mona, and Ganyu also under their belt, Rin is building themselves a nice team of Genshin Impact cosplays ⁠— and fans should get excited about their future projects no matter what they are.