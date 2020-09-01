Epic Star Wars Mandalorian cosplayer looks ready to capture big bounties

Star Wars' spinoff show, The Mandalorian, blew up on Disney Plus with the help of Baby Yoda's viral memes, and one cosplayer has taken their fandom to the next level with an astonishing take on the lead character.

The show, which first premiered in November 2019, has an impressive 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is heralded as one of Disney's best exclusive series' to date. For those who haven't watched it just yet, it follows the story of a bounty hunter, similar to Boba and Jango Fett.

One of the most impressive parts of the show was the production level, which you would expect to be at a tremendously high level for a Star Wars movie anyway. However, one fan has proven you don't have to be on a Hollywood set or based deep into the desert to look like the character.

A homemade cosplay replicating the Mandalorian's look has been created, and it might be the best we've seen so far.

Impressive cosplay of The Mandalorian

Everything from the helmet to the blaster is on point here, there's no doubt about it.

This slick design from Reddit user Pikezer1337 flew to the very top of the r/cosplay subreddit on September 1, accompanying several others from different TV shows and video games. What's special about this one, though, is the precision.

The detailing on the shoulders of the outfit show the time and effort spent on the clothing as well, fixing it up just right for collecting bounties. With a weapon like that in-hand, enemies don't stand a chance.

Star Wars fans loved it

The comments received underneath the post were just as impressive. One user asked: "Did you just walk off set? Because this is the most on point Mando I’ve seen," while another posted: "Awesome cosplay dude. Uprooted for flippy gun thing."

Read More: Disney rumored to be adding Ben Solo series to Star Wars spinoff plans

Indeed, the flippy gun taunt in the video was good, but the star of the show has to be the cosplayer themselves. Pikezer thanked a number of users for chiming in with such kind words, and hopefully we will be seeing a lot more from them in the near future.

They said: "Tthanks a bunch for the kind words. I tell ya, I was so scared that thing was gonna fly off my finger and break."

Thankfully, it didn't come to that.