Disney rumored to be adding Ben Solo series to Star Wars spinoff plans

Ben Solo will be the next flagship Star Wars hero to get his own spinoff series, according to new Disney insider rumors. The new show will reportedly be set before the young Jedi’s fall to the dark side as Kylo Ren.

The son of original trilogy heroes Princess Leia and Han Solo was a standout character in the new Disney era. His battle with the dark side and his growing obsession with Rey drove much of the 2015-2019 trilogy’s main storyline.

Advertisement

Before there was the ominous and driven Sith warlord Kylo Ren, however, there was young padawan Ben Solo. He learned under Luke Skywalker, before being seduced to the dark side by the ‘teachings’ of his grandfather, Darth Vader.

This time before Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens is what Disney “wants to further develop” with the character, according to new insider rumors.

Advertisement

There hasn’t been much in the way of Disney confirmation so far, but Kessel Run Transmissions has certainly suggested its “being worked on.”

The ‘Ben Solo’ rumors also suggest the prequel series would likely be animated. That evokes immediate thoughts of The Clone Wars. That series told a similar early story about Solo’s idol and grandfather Anakin Skywalker before his fall.

Disney is apparently eager to do “anything they can to continue [Solo’s] story” in “some form,” KRT reported. Considering the fallen Jedi gave his life to resurrect Rey at the end of Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, there’s not a lot of ways Disney can go timeline-wise.

Advertisement

Read more: Boba Fett to lead Mandalorian spinoff after Season 2 debut

The Ben Solo series is now all but confirmed to be a prequel production. Cinelinx has reported it will be set “pre-Force Awakens,” before Solo becomes Kylo Ren.

Unfortunately, there’s been no word on whether Adam Driver would be attached to the rumored animated series in any capacity. He starred as the new -era lead Star Wars character three times between 2015 and 2019.

If Disney follows the playbook laid out by Dave Filoni in Clone Wars and follow-up animated series Rebels, however, the show may cast career voice actors instead.

Advertisement

Read more: Ron Howard responds to Solo sequel Disney Plus rumors

The other question mark surrounding a potential Ben Solo/Kylo Ren spinoff series would be which storyline Disney chooses to tell. Ben’s fall to the dark side has already been explored in the comic series “The Rise of Kylo Ren.”

Dexerto believes the Ben Solo series would be set in a similar fashion to fan-favorite game series “Jedi Academy”. Those games told the story of Luke Skywalker founding a new Jedi Order as part of the New Republic following the events of Episode VI: Return of the Jedi.

Ben Solo would likely be the main character, with a cast of other young Jedi students under Luke’s guidance. After a series of adventures and teachings, the series could conclude with the destruction of Luke’s new Jedi temple.

Disney is expected to confirm all this, and more, in the next few months. The Ben Solo series will join announced shows like The Bad Batch, the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi solo series, as well as the ‘Ahsoka’ show, and more.

Boba Fett has also become the latest iconic Star Wars hero to be handed his own spinoff show behind the scenes. Fett is expected to play “a smaller role” in The Mandalorian Season 2 as a backdoor pilot to test the waters.